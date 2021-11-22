Lady Marauders fend off Belpre, 63-55

ROCKSPRINGS, Ohio — The Meigs girls basketball team started its 2021-22 campaign with a 63-55 home victory against the Belpre Lady Eagles Monday evening.

After a brief tie in the opening possesions of Monday’s game, the Lady Marauders (1-0) jumped ahead 7-2.

Although the Lady Eagles (0-2) cut it close on the scoreboard, they were unable to tie the game again.

The Lady Marauders took advantage of Belpre’s communication errors early on in the game, turning turnovers into points on the board.

Meigs ended the first quarter with a 18-13 lead.

Both defenses had a stronger showing in the second quarter, with the Maroon and Gold keeping the visiting Lady Eagles to only 10 points in those eight minutes, extending their lead to 33-23 heading into halftime.

Belpre attempted a comeback in the third quarter, starting off on a 14-3 scoring run.

The road team even brought the score to within a single point on two occasions, ending the third quarter down 43-42.

However, the Lady Marauders pulled away with three consecutive 3-pointers at the beginning of the fourth quarter, trouncing any hopes the Lady Eagles had for their comeback.

As the final eight minutes wore on, Meigs took advantage on the free throw opportunities, netting seven points from the charity stripe in the final quarter.

In scoring, the Lady Marauders were led by senior Mallory Hawley, who scored one three pointer, six field goals and four free throws for 19 points.

Behind her was junior Jennifer Parker with 12 points and sophomore Andrea Mahr with 11.

Rounding out the scoring for the Maroon and Gold was Maggie Musser and Rylee Lisle with eight points each and Delana Wright, who had five.

Leading the Lady Eagles was Halee Williams, who notched seven field goals and four free throws for a total of 18 points.

Hawley also led the Lady Marauders in rebounds with eight, while Williams led her team with 13 boards.

The Lady Marauders will be back on the court at 6 p.m. Monday when they host county rival Eastern Lady Eagles.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

Meigs senior Mallory Hawley eyes down the Belpre defense as she drives toward the basket during a basketball game against the Lady Eagles Monday evening in Pomeroy, Ohio. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/11/web1_MHS-Hawley.jpg Meigs senior Mallory Hawley eyes down the Belpre defense as she drives toward the basket during a basketball game against the Lady Eagles Monday evening in Pomeroy, Ohio. Colton Jeffries|OVP Sports

By Colton Jeffries cjeffries@aimmediamidwest.com

Colton Jeffries can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

Colton Jeffries can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.