Lady Rebels roll past South Point, 49-39

SOUTH POINT, Ohio — An impressive start to the season.

The South Gallia girls basketball team used a 27-13 surge in the middle quarters to build a 14-point lead and ultimately held on Friday night during a 49-39 non-conference victory over host South Point in the season opener for both programs in Lawrence County.

The Lady Rebels (1-0) found themselves deadlocked at seven through eight minutes of play, but the guests countered with that pivotal 19-10 second quarter push while building a 26-17 halftime advantage.

The Lady Pointers (0-1) were never closer as SGHS recived a trifecta apiece from Emma Clary and Macie Sanders as part of an 8-3 run that increased the lead out to 34-20. SPHS closed regulation with a 19-15 run to complete the 10-point outcome.

The Lady Rebels made 18 total field goals — including eight trifectas — and also went 5-of-9 at the free throw line for 56 percent.

Clary led the guests with a game-high 15 points, followed by Sanders with 12 points and Jessie Rutt with 11 markers. Tori Triplett was next with six points and Lindsey Wells added three points, while Ryleigh Halley completed the winning mark with two points.

Sarah Mitchell paced South Point with 15 points and Camille Hall chipped in 10 markers. Karmen Bruton and Liz Ermalovich respectively chipped in four and two markers as well.

South Gallia opens its home schedule on Monday when it hosts Symmes Valley in a non-conference contest at 6 p.m.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

