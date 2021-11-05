Southern Cross Country celebrates season

RACINE — The Southern Middle School Boys Cross Country Team had an outstanding season this past fall. Throughout the season, every player improved his running time under the guidance of Coach Tim Prange.

The team recently completed a successful season, winning seven of the nine contests they entered. Highlights include first place finishes at the Vinton County Invitational (10 teams), Belpre Invitational (12 teams) and a third place finish at the Patty Forgery Invitational at Rio Grande (19 teams). They capped the season by finishing second to River Valley at the TVC Championships.

Coach Prange said, “I was happy with the effort made by all the runners that came out for cross country this year. I am looking forward to watching them compete in high school.”

At Wellston, Southern claimed the win over eight teams: South Webster, River Valley, Athens, Vinton County, Alexander, Nelsonville-York, and Huntington Ross. As in this instance, Southern was the smallest school in the meet; something they faced nearly everywhere they competed.

At Wellston, Reed Brinager placed third in a field of seventy-two, while Wyatt Smith was fourth, Andre Chandler seventh, Noah Leachman 13th, while Cohen Roush, and Caden Hupp finished in the top twenty-five at 22nd and 23rd.

Southern claimed the win at the Vinton County Invitational over South Webster and Warren Local. Completing the finish were St. Mary’s, Athens, Jackson, Nelsonville-York, Vinton County and Waverly. Brinager’s fifth was best for Southern with Chandler 6th, and Leachman 9th. Smith, Roush, Hupp, Landen Smith, and Murphy Dunfee had good runs.

At Fort Frye Southern won over Warren, Shenandoah, Fort Frye, Buckeye Trail, and Morgan Local. Warren’s Spencer Rehl bested Southern’s Reed Brinager by a small margin 12:16:1 to 12:32:9. Chandler, Leachman, and Fort Frye’s Caleb Schaad rounded out the top five. Wyatt Smith posted a top ten (10th), and Cohen Roush came home 17th in the large field. Carson Vanmeter had a top 20 run for Reedsville-Eastern.

Southern bested twelve teams and a huge field of 126 runners in the Belpre Invite. Reed Brinager had a fifth, Andrea Chandler 6th, Noah Leachman 12th, Wyatt Smith 19th, Cohen Roush 23rd, while Landon Smith and Caden Hupp were in the top 25.

Southern claimed its fifth win of the season at Federal Hocking winning by a full minute over River Valley. Brinager and Chandler both had top ten finishes at the meet.

The biggest meet of the year was the Patty Forgey Invitational at Rio Grande. Southern placed third in a field of 19 teams and nearly 200 runners. Unioto claimed the win ahead of second place Fairland. Brinager was eighth and Wyatt Smith 10th. Noah Leachman was 13th and Andre Chandler 15th as the Tornadoes placed four runners in the top 15. Cohen Roush was the only other Southern runner in the top 50. Landen Smith, Murphy Dunfee, Jacob Wickline, Kase Nelson, and Caden Hupp scored well enough for Southern to gain a podium finish at third.

Andre Chandler was the top runner in a field of forty-nine pacing Southern to the win at Alexander. Reed Brinager was second, joining Warren’s Spencer Rehl on the podium. It was Southern, Warren, Athens, and Nelsonville-York rounding out the top four.

At the TVC meet at Federal Hocking, River Valley picked up the team win over second place Southern and third finishing Athens. River Valley’s Jansen Smith picked up individual top honors, followed by teammate Braden Bennett, a pair of Southern runners Andre Chandler and Reed Brinager; and Athens’ runner Abraham Wooster. Southern’s Wyatt Smith was seventh, Noah Leachman 12th, Cohen Roush 19th, Caden Hupp 20th, Landen Smith 25th, and Murphy Dunfee 26th.

The Southern Cross Country team enjoyed a great season. Here the team poses after a recent victory. Team members include Wyatt Smith, Noah Leachman, Andre Chandler, Murphy Dunfee, Jake Wickline, Kase Nelson, David Kemppel, Reed Brinager, Cohen Roush, Caden Hupp, Landen Smith, and Zane Matson. Southern Local | Courtesy Southern Coach Tim Prange high-fives Cruz Brinager after the speedster helped lead the team to a recent victory. Southern won seven of nine meets to assert itself as one of the area's top teams in middle school cross country. Southern Local | Courtesy

By Scott Wolfe Special to OVP

Scott Wolfe is director, Federal Programs and Food Services for Southern Local Schools.

