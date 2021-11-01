Herd shuts out Panthers, 38-0

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — The Herd was feeling a bit squirrely over the weekend.

The Marshall football team shutout the Florida International Panthers 38-0 Saturday afternoon in a Conference USA East Division matchup at Joan C. Edwards Stadium.

This is Marshall’s first Football Bowl Subdivision shutout since blanking University of Texas-San Antonio 23-0 in a 2018 home game.

In line with many of their games, the Thundering Herd (5-3, 3-1 CUSA East) had a slow start, scoring only three points, a 29-yard field goal by kicker Shane Ciucci, in the first quarter.

Marshall started finding their rhythm six minutes into the second quarter, when quarterback Grant Wells kept the ball on a 2-yard rush.

After getting an interception against the Panthers (1-7, 0-4), the Green and White responded 90 seconds later when running back Sheldon Evans ran the ball 41 yards to the house.

But the Herd still wasn’t done.

With three minutes to go until halftime, running back Rasheen Ali scored on a 6-yard run to put Marshall up 24-0.

Just before halftime, FIU started to get into a rhythm of their own, marching down the field until they were in field goal range.

Lining up for the 3-point kick, the Marshall defense managed to block the kick, but the play was ruled dead when Marshall head coach Charles Huff called a timeout.

With a second chance, the Herd managed to block the kick once more, giving the visitors a big goose egg heading into the locker rooms.

With 30 seconds to go in the third quarter, Ali punched the ball in from two yards for his second touchdown of the day.

Marshall finished up the scoring with 9:16 to go in the fourth quarter when running back Ethan Payne found the endzone.

Meanwhile, the Herd defense kept the Panthers from getting any points throughout Saturday’s ballgame, fighting to the end to make sure they secured the shutout.

Huff said Saturday was the most complete game he had seen from his team.

“From an energy standpoint; from a focus standpoint; and from a leadership standpoint. Players did a phenomenal job of taking it from the practice field to the game,” he said.

Once again, Ali led the Herd ground attack, netting 133 yards on 26 carries.

In a game which saw three Herd QB’s under center, Wells recorded a stat line of 20 completions on 25 attempts for 184 yards.

Top receiver for Marshall was Shadeed Ahmed, who went a perfect five receptions on five targets for 52 yards.

The Thundering Herd will be back in action at 6 p.m. Saturday when they hit the road to face the Florida Atlantic Owls.

