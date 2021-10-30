Point Pleasant vanquishes Vikings, 51-0

POINT PLEASANT, W. Va. — Consider these Vikings conquered.

The Point Pleasant football team defeated the Ripley Vikings 51-0 in their home finale Friday evening.

The Big Blacks (8-1) started carving up the Viking (1-9) immediately, with their first three rushes all going for first downs.

The Red and Black’s first drive ended just under three minutes, with junior quarterback Evan Roach keeping the ball on a 1-yard run, starting a trend which saw the Big Blacks score on all drives but their last.

After forcing a Viking punt, the Big Blacks found the endzone once more when junior fullback Gavin Jeffers ran the ball for four yards with 6:14 to go in the first quarter.

The second quarter was the busiest for Point Pleasant.

First, Roach kept the ball for 14 yards for his second touchdown of the night two minutes in.

Next, Roach connected with junior wide receiver Cody Schultz for two yards for the only passing touchdown of the night with five minutes to go.

The big second quarter finished with Jeffers running the ball in from four yards with 15 seconds until half, giving the Big Blacks a big 34-0 lead at the break.

The lone points for special teams came toward the middle of the third quarter, when freshman kicker Alex Shrader nailed a field goal.

Point Pleasant tacked on another touchdown when senior fullback Zander Watson ran the ball for a 12-yard score.

The last touchdown of the night came with just five minutes to go in regulation, with sophomore running back Stephen Clark punching the ball in for three yards.

The Big Black defense also had a good night, netting three interceptions during Friday’s ballgame.

Both teams did the balk of their work on the ground, with the Big Blacks outpacing the Vikings 456-98.

Leading Point Pleasant was Jeffers, who had 173 yards on 13 carries, while Joey Ramsey led the Vikings with a statline of 12-58.

Both teams only had one passer, with Evan Roach leading the Big Blacks with four completions good for 43 yards.

Ty Stephens only had two completions for the Vikings, making up six yards.

Top receiver for the Big Blacks was senior Trey Peck, who had one reception for 22 yards, while Elijah Miller led the Vikings with one catch for six yards.

The Big Blacks will be back in action at 7:30 p.m. Friday when they finish the regular season with a road trip to take on the Winfield Generals.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

Point Pleasant quarterback Evan Roach (2) gets some protection from his offensive line during a football game against the Ripley Vikings Friday evening in Point Pleasant, W. Va. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/10/web1_PP-Roach.jpg Point Pleasant quarterback Evan Roach (2) gets some protection from his offensive line during a football game against the Ripley Vikings Friday evening in Point Pleasant, W. Va. Colton Jeffries|OVP Sports

By Colton Jeffries cjeffries@aimmediamidwest.com

Colton Jeffries can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100

