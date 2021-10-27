Rio men blank Pomeroys

ST. MARY’S, Ind. — Diego Martinez scored one goal and assisted on another, leading the University of Rio Grande to a 3-0 win over St. Mary-of-the-Woods College, Saturday afternoon, in River States Conference men’s soccer action at the SMWC Soccer Field.

The 14th-ranked RedStorm, who ran their unbeaten streak to nine straight outings, improved to 12-2-1 overall and 7-0 in the RSC.

The host Pomeroys fell to 6-4-2 overall and 4-3-1 in league play with the loss.

Martinez, a freshman from Santiago, Chile, scored what proved to be the only goal that would Rio would need off an assist from senior Silas Machado (Sao Paulo, Brazil) just 12:32 into the contest.

His assist came on a score by junior Charlie Chechlacz (Liecestershire, England) only 36 seconds into the second half.

The RedStorm netted the game’s final marker just over 6-1/2 minutes later when sophomore Benjamin Cam Orellana (Santiago, Chile) played a bad clearing pass by SMWC goal keeper Nicolas Thomas back to senior teammate Ewan McLauchlan (Aroch, Scotland), who buried a shot into the back of the goal.

Rio Grande finished with a 15-3 advantage in overall shots and an 8-2 edge in shots on goal.

The RedStorm also had eight of the 10 corner kick opportunities in the match.

Freshman net-minder Daniel Merino Correa (Madrid, Spain) had a pair of saves in a clean sheet effort.

Thomas recorded three saves for the Pomeroys before giving way to Luis Lopez, who tallied two stops over the final 35:11.

Rio Grande returns to action on Thursday afternoon when it returns to the Hoosier State for a matchup with Oakland City University.

Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

