Blue Devils, Eagles qualify for playoffs

It’s like déjà vu all over again.

Gallia Academy is headed to the playoffs for a fourth consecutive postseason, while Eastern is making a third straight playoff appearance as the lone Ohio Valley Publishing area qualifiers for the 2021 OHSAA football playoffs.

The Blue Devils (4-3) — who will be making their 14th overall postseason appearance — picked up the 13-seed and will travel to fourth-seeded Heath (8-2) for an opening round matchup in the Division II, Region 15 bracket.

The Bulldogs are making their second straight postseason appearance and sixth overall. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. Friday night.

The Eagles (4-4) are headed into the program’s fifth postseason appearance as a 13-seed in the Division VII, Region 25 bracket. EHS will face fourth-seeded Howard East Knox (8-2) in the opening round at 7 p.m. Saturday night.

The Bulldogs are making their 10th playoff appearance overall and third straight as well.

Southern, River Valley, Meigs and South Gallia did not finish in the top-16 of their respective divisions and therefore did not qualify for the playoffs.

Visit ohsaa.org for complete pairings of the opening rounds of the 2021 OHSAA football playoffs.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.