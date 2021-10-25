Posted on by

Week 10 OVP football box scores


Point Pleasant 41, Man 14

MHS 0 7 7 0 14
PPHS 7 14 6 14 41

Scoring Summary

First Quarter

PP: Evan Roach 6 run (Wood kick) 6:40

Second Quarter

M: Justin Grimmett 27 pass from Israel Canterbury (Jaxon Tipton kick) 7:45

PP: Roach 16 run (Wood kick) 6:42

PP: Gavin Jeffers 11 run (Wood kick) 1:04

Third Quarter

M: Grimmett 34 pass from Canterbury (Tipton kick) 4:35

PP: Jeffers 43 run (kick blocked) 2:42

Fourth Quarter

PP: Trey Peck 18 pass from Roach (Wood kick) 10:26

PP: Zander Watson 6 run (Wood kick) 5:24

Team Statistics/Individual Leaders

* * * * * M PP
First Downs 12 22
Rushes-Yards 29-39 46-406
Pass Yards 181 28
Total Yards 220 434
Comp-Att-Int 15-22-1 4-6-1
Penalties-Yards 12-131 7-75
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 0-0

RUSHING

M: Justin Grimmett 5-22, Jayden Brumfield 8-15, Israel Canterbury 4-7, Jordan Adams 9-0, Jeremiah Harless 2-0, Brady Hall-Montgomery 1-(-5).

PP: Evan Roach 16-160, Gavin Jeffers 13-103, Brooks Pearson 4-69, Dawson Rollins 6-46, Trey Peck 2-17, Zander Watson 2-11, Stephen Clark 2-0, Jason Hughes 1-0.

PASSING

M: Israel Canterbury 15-22-1 181.

PP: Evan Roach 4-6-1 28.

RECEIVING

M: Justin Grimmett 7-97, Jordan Adams 4-53, Jeremiah Harless 4-31.

PP: Cody Schultz 2-11, Trey Peck 1-18, Gavin Jeffers 1-(-1).

Meigs 36, Alexander 3

AHS 0 0 0 3 3
MHS 8 21 7 0 36

Scoring Summary

First Quarter

M: Jake McElroy 2 run (Morgan Roberts pass from Coulter Cleland) 5:39

Second Quarter

M: Andrew Dodson 1 run (Griffin Cleland pass from Coulter Cleland) 11:56

M: McElroy 1 run (run failed) 8:50

M: Griffin Cleland 10 run (McElory kick) 5:25

Third Quarter

M: Caleb Burnem 5 run (McElroy kick) 9:31

Fourth Quarter

A: Parker Bolin 31 field goal 0:00

Team Statistics/Individual Leaders

* * * * * A M
First Downs 3 17
Rushes-Yards 7-9 28-128
Pass Yards 57 190
Total Yards 66 318
Comp-Att-Int 9-21-5 15-21-0
Penalties-Yards 4-27 9-112
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 0-0

RUSHING

A: Jordan Schultz 2-8, Isaac Waller 2-8, Landon Hornsby 2-7, Andrew Wheeler 1-4.

M: Jake McElroy 13-45, Morgan Roberts 4-33, Griffin Cleland 3-29, Logan Eskew 2-13, Caleb Burnem 1-5, Coulter Cleland 4-4, Andrew Dodson 1-1.

PASSING

A: Jordan Schultz 9-21-5 57.

M: Coulter Cleland 13-19-0 169, Griffin Cleland 2-2-0 21.

RECEIVING

A: Colton Ashcraft 2-8, Logan Jenkins 2-7, Brody Montgomery 2-6, Michael Lash 1-26, Isaac Waller 1-5, Alexander Jeffery 1-5.

M: Dillon Howard 3-61, Griffin Cleland 4-38, Morgan Roberts 3-37, Jake McElroy 2-31, Coulter Cleland 1-13, Braylon Harrison 1-8, Logan Eskew 1-2.

Eastern 41, Southern 14

EHS 28 0 7 6 41
SHS 7 7 0 0 14

Scoring Summary

First Quarter

E: Bryce Newland 36 run (kick failed) 9:30

E: Newland 60 run (conversion good) 6:39

E: Newland 2 run (kick good) 2:50

S: Josiah Smith 67 run (kick good) 1:48

E: Newland 63 run (kick good) 1:30

Second Quarter

S: Lincoln Rose2 run (kick good) 1:18

Third Quarter

E: Newland 1 run (kick good) 7:35

Fourth Quarter

E: Jayden Evans 1 run (kick failed) 9:47

Team Statistics/Individual Leaders

* * * * * E S
First Downs 23 20
Rushes-Yards 42-413 35-162
Pass Yards 81 68
Total Yards 494 230
Comp-Att-Int 2-7-1 8-16-2
Penalties-Yards 7-60 7-70
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 2-2

RUSHING

E: Bryce Newland 25-386, Jayden Evans 7-13, Rylee Barrett 2-6, Gavan Smith 2-6, Brayden Smith 1-3, Brady Yonker 5-(-1).

S: Josiah Smith 20-119, Lincoln Rose 4-17, Blake Shain 3-13, Cade Anderson 3-11, Logan Hensler 3-2, Carson Reuter 1-0, Andrew Riffle 1-0.

PASSING

E: Brady Yonker 2-7-1 81.

S: Josiah Smith 8-16-2 68.

RECEIVING

E: Ryan Ross 1-79, Brayden Smith 1-2.

S: Brayden Otto 2-33, Cade Anderson 2-(-4), Ryan Casto 1-13, Damien Miller 1-10, Blake Shain 1-8, Blake Williams 1-8.