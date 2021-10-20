Blue Devils breeze past Tigers, 16-0

CENTENARY, Ohio — The Tigers didn’t earn their stripes this night.

The Gallia Academy boys soccer team started its postseason play with a 16-0 home win against the Circleville Tigers in a Division II Region 7 sectional final Wednesday evening.

The Blue Devils (17-1-1) had nine different players find the back of the net during Wednesday’s game.

The 16-goal win is the biggest in recent memory for the Blue Devils, beating out a 15-0 drubbing against Portsmouth during the 2019-20 season.

Gallia Academy got a chance to show off its offensive strength in the first half, with the first six goals all coming from different players.

The scoring started just shy of two minutes into the game, with junior Carson Wamsley heading the ball into the goal.

The next goal came eight minutes later with junior Brayden Burris getting another header.

Junior Keagan Daniels got his first goal of the evening 14 minutes in, nailing a free kick past the Circleville goalie.

This was followed by junior Maddux Camden scoring a couple of minutes later.

Senior Seth Nelson caught a deflected ball from the Tigers’ goalkeeper and buried it in the back of the net to give the Blue Devils a 5-0 lead halfway through the first half.

Senior Brody Wilt followed up with one goal with 18 minutes left, and another goal with eight minutes left.

Daniels finished the first half with his second goal with five minutes to go.

Up 8-0 at the start of the second half, the Blue and White offense didn’t let up, eight shots and eight goals.

They never missed.

Wilt got a hat trick and then some, scoring two goals in two minutes at the start of the second half.

Camden got his second goal with 30 minutes left, followed by Daniels getting a hat trick of his own two minutes later.

After Wilt got his fifth goal of the evening, there was a scoring drought on the home side.

The drought was fixed with nine minutes to go when freshman Cade Mock hit a long goal from outside of the box.

Mock was followed by seniors Ayden Roettker and Connor Bolin getting goals of their own, completing the 16-point victory for the Blue Devils.

The Gallia Academy defense also had a strong showing Wednesday, allowing only one shot-on-goal from the Tigers, which was shot by Kaiden Chea.

Tiger goalie Justin Darnell racked up six saves over the course of the ballgame.

The Blue Devils will be back in action at 5 p.m. Tuesday when they host the Miami Trace Panthers in a district semifinal.

Gallia Academy senior Brody Wilt (26) scored five goals during a soccer game against the Circleville Tigers Wednesday evening in Centenary, Ohio. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/10/web1_GA-Wilt.jpg Gallia Academy senior Brody Wilt (26) scored five goals during a soccer game against the Circleville Tigers Wednesday evening in Centenary, Ohio. Colton Jeffries|OVP Sports

By Colton Jeffries cjeffries@aimmediamidwest.com

Colton Jeffries can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

