Black Knights top Sissonville, 3-2

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Not as close as it seems.

The Point Pleasant boys soccer team led wire-to-wire and advanced to the program’s fifth straight sectional final on Tuesday with a 3-2 victory over Sissonville in a Class AA Region IV, Section 1 semifinal match.

The Black Knights (19-1-2) outshot the Indians (10-8-3) by a sizable 19-6 overall margin and twice held a 2-goal advantage in the second half after building a 1-0 edge at the intermission.

PPHS — which has won three straight sectional crowns — took a 1-0 lead just before the break as Colton Young headed in a corner kick off the foot of Ian Wood in the 39th minute.

Jaden Reed gave the Black Knights 2-0 edge in the 53rd minute after driving in an upper-90 shot from inside 15 yards. Young assisted on the play.

Jaxson Haynes closed the gap in half after scoring for SHS on a penalty kick in the 68th minute.

Tyson Richards stole a ball from two defenders and drove down the field for a right-to-left finish in the 72nd minute, making it a 3-1 contest.

Sissonville answered a minute later with a 20-yard goal, but ultimately never came closer the rest of the way.

Point hosts Williamstown on Thursday night in the AA Region IV, Section 1 championship match.

Lady Knights advance past Sissonville

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — It took penalty kicks to decide it, but the Lady Knights are moving on.

The Point Pleasant girls soccer team moved one step closer to a regional appearance Tuesday night following a shootout victory in a 1-1 decision over Sissonville in a Class AA Region IV, Section 1 match.

The Lady Knights (15-2-2) got a regulation goal from Kady Hughes in the first half, but the Lady Indians (13-2-3) countered with a second half goal to end regulation knotted up at 1-all.

PPHS successfully outscored Sissonville by a 4-1 margin in the shootout, allowing the Lady Knights to move in the tournament.

Katie McCutcheon made eight saves for Point Pleasant, which will travel to Sissonville on Thursday for the AA Region IV, Section 1 championship game against Williamstown at 7 p.m.

Jackson eliminates Blue Angels

JACKSON, Ohio — Gallia Academy had its girls soccer season come to an end Tuesday night following a 3-0 setback to host Jackson in a Division II sectional semifinal contest at Alumni Stadium in the Apple City.

The Blue Angels end the season with a 4-11-2 overall mark and placed fourth in Ohio Valley Conference play with a 2-5-1 record.

It was the final soccer match for seniors Alivia Lear, Gabby McConnell, Gretta Patterson, Kyrsten Saunders and Preslee Reed in the Blue and White.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

