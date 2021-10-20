Lady Knights split home tri-match

POINT PLEASANT, W. Va. — The thrill of victory. The agony of defeat.

The Point Pleasant volleyball team split a home tri-match Tuesday evening, losing 25-23, 25-17 to the Herbert Hoover Lady Huskies, but winning 25-17, 25-23 against the Nitro Lady Wildcats.

After the Lady Huskies (29-6-2) defeated the Lady Wildcats (17-15-3) in match one of the tri, it was time for the Lady Knights (17-12) to play.

Hoover got to an early 3-0 lead in set one, but the Lady Knights came back to tie things up 3-3.

After the squads traded points all the way to a 8-8 tie, Point Pleasant started pulling away, scoring 8-consecutive points to take a 16-8 lead.

However, the Lady Huskies started creeping their way up the scoreboard, going on scoring runs here and there, until they finally caught up to the hosts 22-22.

The Lady Huskies went on to score three of the final four points to take the first game.

Sophomore Maddie Thomas had four of the six assists for the Lady Knights, while senior Baylie Rickard racked up four kills.

For the Lady Huskies, Kassidy Myers led the way in assists with three while Brinlee Harris had three kills.

In set points, sophomore Addysen Lewis led Point Pleasant with seven while Kassidy Myers led Herbert Hoover with seven.

Set two began much like the first did, with both teams trading points, however the Lady Huskies took the lead 6-5 and didn’t look back from there.

Capitalizing on a 8-3 run, the Lady Huskies took home the victory, completing their sweep in the triangle.

Rickard had both assists for her team while senior Addy Cottrill had both kills.

For the Blue and Red, Brianna Adkins had five of the six assists while Ashton Henrich and Maddie Bohan both had three kills.

In set points, Rickard also led the Black and Red with three and Adkins led the Lady Huskies with five.

Looking to right the ship against the Lady Wildcats, the Lady Knights got on the right track in set one of game three, jumping out to a 4-1 lead.

Although they had to fend off early comebacks against Nitro, the home team was able to put away the first set by scoring eight of the final nine points.

Rickard and senior Brooke Warner each had one assist while Thomas led with two kills.

Senior libero Katelynn Smith led in service points with seven.

The Lady Wildcats had one assist in set one, scored by Emily Lancaster and two kills, scored by Isabel Edmonds and Karmen Hogan.

Set points had a 3-way tie for leader, with Edmonds, Cadence Slack and Baylee Carpenter each having two.

Set two was the most competitive out of all of Tuesday’s matches, with 12 ties and five lead changes.

Down 22-19, the Lady Knights powered back, eventually taking the set and the match victory 25-23.

Thomas had all three assists for Point, while Warner had two of the three kills.

Carpenter racked up five of the six assists for the Lady Wildcats, while Edmonds had five of the seven kills.

In set points, the Lady Knights were led by Warner with five and Alexis Lightner led Nitro with three.

The Lady Knights will be back in action at 5 p.m. Thursday when they travel to Wayne for a triangle meet against the Lady Pioneers and the Scott Lady Skyhawks.

