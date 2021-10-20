Blue Devils 8th at D2 golf championships

SUNBURY, Ohio — A solid finish to a remarkable repeat.

The Gallia Academy boys golf team ended its second straight postseason on the highest level after tying for eighth place at the 2021 OHSAA Division II championships held Friday and Saturday at NorthStar in Delaware County.

The Blue Devils — who were last out of 12 teams a year ago at the same event — shared eighth place honors with Bryan as both programs provided a 2-day final tally of 697 — which was 121 shots over par for 36 holes as 4-man teams.

GAHS was eighth overall after Day 1 with a collective effort of 347, then shot a combined 350 in the finale to reach its sub-700 score.

Gahanna Columbus Academy (304-307) edged out Kettering Archbishop Alter (294-320) by three shots for the D-2 title with a winning mark of 611.

Connor Ritter (69-76) of Magnolia Sandy Valley was the Division II medalist with a 1-over par 2-day performance of 145. Davis Gochenouer (70-79) of Kettering Alter was the runner-up out of 72 competitors with a 149.

Junior Laith Hamid (80-83) paced the Blue Devils with a 163, which earned him a 3-way tie with Jaxon Rinkes of Carrollton and Drew Dauber of Bryan for 19th place overall. Hamid was also the highest finisher of any Southeast District competitor at the event.

Junior Beau Johnson (82-89) was part of a 6-way tie for 37th place with final 2-day score of 171, while senior William Hendrickson (93-87) joined Oak Hill’s Kameron Maple (91-89) with matching efforts of 180 to share 53rd place.

Senior Hunter Cook (97-91) completed the GAHS team score with a 188, good enough for a share of 61st place. Junior Cody Bowman (92-107) also split 69th place with Drew Johnson of John Glenn after each posted matching rounds of 199.

It was the 11th state appearance for Gallia Academy at the fall state golf tournament. The Blue Devils had their highest finish in 2011 after placing third.

Berlin Hiland (310) held off Gates Mills Gilmour Academy (312) by two strokes for the Division III team title. Sam Evans of Worthington Christian won D-3 medalist honors with a 1-over par round of 143.

The Division III boys tournament was held at the Ohio State University Scarlet Course.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.