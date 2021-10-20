Rio volleyball chops down Mighty Oaks

RIO GRANDE, Ohio — It was a match full of big runs.

As things turned out, the home team was responsible for more of those scoring spurts than the visitors.

The University of Rio Grande collected its second win in less than 24 hours on Saturday afternoon, posting a 3-1 victory (25-18, 21-25, 25-18, 25-18) over Oakland City University in River States Conference women’s volleyball action at the Newt Oliver Arena.

The RedStorm improved to 7-11 overall and evened their conference mark at 5-5.

The Mighty Oaks slipped to 9-10 overall and 6-5 in league play as a result of the loss.

Rio Grande trailed 7-5 in the opening stages of set one, but reeled off six straight points and led for the remainder of the stanza.

Oakland City spotted Rio a 9-8 lead in the second set, but scored four consecutive winners and never trailed again. The RedStorm did close the gap to 18-17 later in the period following a kill by junior Jess Youse (Pettisville, OH), but the Mighty Oaks responded with another 4-0 spurt to take command and even the match.

The third set saw an early 4-4 deadlock before Rio Grande reeled off 11 of the next 13 winners to take control. The Oaks got not closer than six points for the remainder of the set.

Rio Grande sealed the match win in set four despite Oakland City bolting to a 4-0 lead at the outset of the period. The RedStorm responded with an 8-3 run and never trailed again.

Oakland City did forge a 9-9 tie, but another 8-2 Rio run essentially settled the issue once and for all.

Sophomore Amanda Rarick (Canal Winchester, OH) had 16 kills to lead a quartet of double-digit swingers for Rio Grande. Junior Beth Arnold (Williamstown, WV) added 13 kills, while Youse and sophomore Shalea Byrd (Canal Winchester, OH) finished with 11 and 10 kills, respectively.

Byrd also had six block assists, while Youse had a solo block and three block assists and sophomore Lindsey Skeens (Chillicothe, OH) had four block assists.

Freshman Avery Huntzinger (Canal Winchester, OH) had a match-high 45 assists and 14 digs in the winning effort, while sophomore Kyli Ricker (Plain City, OH) had 12 digs and the duo of junior Kacie Trame (Toledo, OH) and sophomore Darcie Walters (Sparta, OH) had 10 digs each.

Trame also had half of Rio’s six service aces, while Ricker finished with a pair.

Chloee Thomas had 14 kills to pace Oakland City, while Mariana Anastasiadi and Callie Foster totaled 26 and 18 assists, respectively.

Macie Clark had 13 digs and Juilana Sandoval finished with 12 digs in a losing cause.

Quick start propels RedStorm men past Pioneers

RIO GRANDE, Ohio — Diego Martinez scored a pair of goals in a first half scoring blitz as the University of Rio Grande cruised to a 5-1 win over Point Park University, Saturday night, in River States Conference men’s soccer action at chilly Evan E. Davis Field.

The RedStorm, who ran their winning streak to eight straight and their unbeaten streak to nine consecutive outings, moved to 11-2-1 overall and 6-0 in league play.

Point Park dropped to 5-7-1 overall and 1-4 in the RSC with the loss.

Rio Grande scored its first four goals in the game’s opening 19:05 and never looked back.

After the early offensive onslaught, the RedStorm defense did the rest and allowed just five total shots and one shot on goal.

The one shot on frame did result in the Pioneers’ lone goal — a score which snapped Rio’s streak of seven consecutive shutouts and 682:50 without allowing a score.

Martinez — a freshman from Santiago, Chile — got the scoring underway just 6:51 into the match when he scored off the deflection of a blocked shot and senior Ewan McLauchlan (Aroch, Scotland) made it 2-0 just under seven minutes later when he found the back of the net off of a touch by junior Charlie Chechlacz (Liecestershire, England).

Martinez scored again just 48 seconds later when he headed in a feed from sophomore Benjamin Cam Orellana (Santiago, Chile), while the fourth goal in the spurt came with 20:55 left before the half when freshman Gabriel Silva (Sao Luis, Brazil) scored thanks to a touch by senior Callum Malanaphy (Stourbridge, England).

Point Park’s goal came after an errant pass by the RedStorm was picked off by Seth Schleicher who, in turn, fed Moritz Sarfert from the left wing for a shot which easily beat Rio freshman net-minder Daniel Merino Correa (Madrid, Spain).

That’s how things stayed until an add-on marker by senior Samuel Pedersen (Aldershot, England) — via a pass from freshman Roberto Lopez (Valparaiso, Chile) — with 48 seconds left to play set the final score.

Rio Grande finished with a whopping 33-5 advantage in overall shots, including 24-2 in the decisive first half. The RedStorm also had a 16-1 cushion in shots on goal and a 7-2 edge in corner kick opportunities.

The contest was, as most Rio Grande-Point Park matchups are, a physical one with 29 total fouls and seven yellow card cautions issued.

Correa did not record a save, but got the win in goal for the RedStorm.

Andrew Russell stopped 10 shots in the loss for Point Park.

No. 8 RedStorm outlasts No. 6 Barons

RIO GRANDE, Ohio — The wins achieved by the University of Rio Grande men’s rugby team in each of their first two home contests came with relative ease.

Saturday afternoon’s final regular season home match against sixth-ranked Franciscan University at Red Valley pitch proved to be anything but.

The RedStorm ventured into the final minute of play before securing a 24-10 triumph over the Barons in a physical Allegheny Rugby Union affair.

Rio Grande, which was ranked No. 8 in the National Collegiate Rugby Small Schools Division, improved to 5-0 overall and 5-0 in conference play.

Franciscan dropped to 2-2 overall and 2-2 in the ARU as a result of the loss.

The Barons grabbed a 3-0 lead with just over 28 minutes left in the first half on a kick by Craig Shepardson, but Rio countered with a successful try on its ensuing possession by freshman Ben Kelly (Basinstoke, England) with 25:20 remaining in the period and subsequent convert by senior Caden Harden (Oak Hill, OH) to make it 7-3.

The RedStorm never trailed again.

A successful try by freshman Dean Brits (Still Bay, South Africa) with 18:12 left before the break extended the Rio advantage to 12-3 at the intermission and another score by Brits — just 1:15 into the second half — gave the RedStorm a 17-3 cushion.

Franciscan got on the board again with just over 35 minutes remaining when John Thibault recorded a successful try and Mark Houle added the convert to slice the deficit to 17-10 — a one-possession game — and that’s how things stayed until late.

Rio freshman Solomone Ahoia (Lawndale, CA) settled the issue once and for all, though, picking up what appeared to be ticketed as a RedStorm turnover inside the Franciscan 5-yard line and scored a successful try with 59 seconds left to play. Kelly set the final score with a convert as time expired.

Rio women blank Point Park

RIO GRANDE, Ohio — Two first half goals in a span of just over three minutes and a stingy defense proved to be a recipe for success.

The University of Rio Grande parlayed both into a 2-0 Senior Day win over Point Park University, Saturday evening, in River States Conference women’s soccer action at Evan E. Davis Field.

The RedStorm ran their unbeaten streak to seven consecutive outings, improving to 6-5-2 overall and 6-1 in conference play with the victory.

Head coach Tony Daniels’ squad also climbed over the .500 mark for the season since an 0-5-1 start.

Point Park, which entered the game just one-half game behind Rio Grande in the RSC standings, dropped to 5-7-1 overall and 4-2-1 in league play with the loss.

Senior Chase Davis (Huntington, WV), one of four players honored in pre-game ceremonies and the reigning RSC Offensive Player of the Week, assisted on the first goal of the contest by freshman Kotomi Kaneshima (Himeji, Japan) with 14:37 left in the first half and scored an unassisted goal of her own just 3:18 later to make it 2-0.

From that point on, it was the RedStorm’s defense that took center stage.

Rio Grande finished with a 15-2 advantage in overall shots, including 9-0 in the second half, and 7-1 edge in shots on frame.

Rio also had four of the six corner kick chances in the contest.

Sophomore Morgen Nutter (Ashville, OH) recorded one save in goal for the RedStorm en route to a clean sheet effort.

Point Park net-minder Ella Serlin had five saves in a losing cause.

In addition to Davis, fellow seniors Lyndlee Willis (Wheelersburg, OH), Ashton Snider (Lancaster, OH) and Parker Ruff (Lancaster, OH) were recognized prior to kickoff.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

