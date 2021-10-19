GA, SG advance to sectional finals

CENTENARY, Ohio — Back in familiar territory.

The Gallia Academy volleyball team will be playing for its sixth district berth in seven years following a 25-12, 25-14, 25-10 victory over visiting Washington Court House on Monday in a Division II Southeast sectional semifinal match in Gallia County.

The fourth-seeded Blue Angels (19-4) never trailed at any point of the straight-game decision as the hosts led wire-to-wire in the second and third games. GAHS also broke away from a 4-all tie in Game 1 and held leads of at least 12 points in each of the three sets.

The Blue Angels advance to the D-2 sectional final on Wednesday as they host fifth-seeded Circleville at 6 p.m. GAHS dropped a 5-set heartbreaker to Vinton County in the sectional final a year ago, ending its previous 5-year run at districts.

Gallia Academy built leads of 3-0 in each of the first two games, but the Lady Blue Lions (7-14) rallied to knot things up at 4-all in the opener. The hosts countered with nine of the next 10 points and took a 13-5 edge, and the WCHS was never closer than five points the rest of Game 1.

Washington Court House — a 13-seed — pulled to within two points on three separate occasions in the middle game, which included an 8-6 deficit. GAHS reeled off 17 of the next 25 points and secured a 2-0 match lead with the ensuing 11-point win in Game 2.

The hosts built a 7-0 lead in the finale and the Lady Blue Lions were never closer than six points down the stretch, with Gallia Academy claiming its largest lead of the match with the final 15-point outcome.

Bailey Barnette led the Blue Angels with 16 service points, followed by Chanee Cremeens with nine points and Courtney Corvin with seven points. Jenna Harrison was next with six points, while Bella Barnette and Regan Wilcoxon respectively chipped in four and three points.

Cremeens paced the hosts with 12 kills and Bailey Barnette added 10 kills, while Corvin added four kills and a team-best three blocks. Callie Wilson and Bree Cemeni contributed three and two kills as well, while Wilcoxon also handed out 27 assists.

Aaralyne Estep and Calleigh Wead-Salmi led the visiting net attack with two kills apiece, with Wead-Salmi also chipping in two blocks. Estep and Kassidy Olsson led the net attack with three points each.

Lady Rebels top Miller in D-4 semis

MERCERVILLE, Ohio — The South Gallia volleyball team scored its first postseason victory in five years with a 25-16, 25-18, 25-22 win over the Miller Lady Falcons Monday evening in the opening round of the Division IV Region 15 Southeast sectional tournament.

The Lady Rebels last postseason triumph came in 2016, a 3-0 road win against Ironton St. Joeseph Central.

The first set saw five ties and five lead changes as the two squads traded points and leads throughout the opening serves, eventually having the score tied up 11-11.

The Lady Rebels slowly started to pull away from there, scoring seven of the next 10 points.

The visitors couldn’t do much as South Gallia finished the job, scoring the last three points to take the first set.

Junior Natalie Johnson had the lone assist for the Lady Rebels in set one, while senior Cara Frazee had the only kill.

For the Lady Falcons, Jayden Agriesti and Shelby Stover each had two assists while Suri Nelson led with two kills.

In service points, freshman Emma Clarly led the way for the Lady Rebels with six, while Stover of Miller had three.

The Red and Gold had the lead from the opening serve of game two, and save for a single tie they didn’t let it go.

Although the Lady Falcons attempted a late comeback, the home team was able to put them away, one set away from their first postseason win in half a decade.

Junior Ryleigh Halley racked up five of the six assists for the Lady Rebels in game two, with sophomore Macie Sanders accounting for half of the six kills scored.

For the visitors, Agriesti once again led in assists with three while Alyssa Kiefer had the same number of kills.

Clary once again led in service points with six.

Agriesti and Kiefer each had three service points for the Lady Falcons.

At the beginning of set three, it appeared things were going the Purple and White’s way, with Miller putting up a 8-3 lead.

However, the Lady Rebels refused to go away, slowly climbing their way back up the scoreboard until they tied things up 11-11.

Spurred on by a scoring run, South Gallia took a 15-11 lead.

Although the Lady Falcons brought the score within a point a few times throughout the rest of the set, they were unable to tie the game again. Sealing the win for the Lady Rebels.

Halley led her team with five assists and seven service points, while Frazee led the hosts with three kills.

For Miller, Stover led with two assists while Kiefer, Nelson and Memarie Taylor each had a kill.

For service points, Stover and Katie Palmer led the Lady Falcons with four each.

The Lady Rebels will be back on the court at 6 p.m. Wednesday when they travel to face the Trimble Lady Tomcats in the sectional final.

Lady Raiders eliminated by Sheridan

THORNVILLE, Ohio — A top seed for a reason.

Visiting River Valley had its memorable postseason run come to a halt Monday night during a 25-7, 25-6, 25-8 setback to top-seeded Sheridan in a Division II Southeast sectional semifinal in Perry County.

The 16th-seeded Lady Raiders (6-16) — fresh off the program’s first postseason win in six years — produced just 21 total points in the match as the Lady Generals (17-6) never trailed by more than one point at any time.

Javan Gardner led the RVHS net attack with three kills, followed by Maddie Hall and Leah Roberts with two kills apiece. Roberts also had the lone service ace for the guests.

Hall made a team-high 11 digs and Brooklin Clonch dished out six assists.

Lady Marauders fall at Circleville

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio — Meigs had its season come to an end Monday night during a 25-15, 25-16, 25-20 setback to host Circleville in a Division II Southeast sectional semifinal matchup.

The 12th-seeded Lady Marauders (5-15) built a 5-0 advantage in Game 1 and held early leads in each of the three sets played, but the Lady Tigers (13-9) ultimately rallied in each game to secure the 3-0 match decision.

CHS — a 5-seed — travels to 4th-seeded Gallia Academy on Wednesday for a D-2 sectional final at 6 p.m.

Gallia Academy junior Courtney Corvin (23) hits a spike attempt during Monday night’s Division II sectional semifinal volleyball match against Washington Court House in Centenary, Ohio. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/10/web1_10.20-GA-Corvin.jpg Gallia Academy junior Courtney Corvin (23) hits a spike attempt during Monday night’s Division II sectional semifinal volleyball match against Washington Court House in Centenary, Ohio. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports South Gallia senior Cara Frazee (23) leaps to make a spike during Monday evening’s Division IV sectional semifinal volleyball match against Miller in Mercerville, Ohio. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/10/web1_GA-Frazee.jpg South Gallia senior Cara Frazee (23) leaps to make a spike during Monday evening’s Division IV sectional semifinal volleyball match against Miller in Mercerville, Ohio. Colton Jeffries|OVP Sports