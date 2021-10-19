Twyman repeats as MVR in TVC Meet

STEWART, Ohio — The River Valley, South Gallia, Meigs, Southern and Eastern High School cross country teams converged on Federal Hocking High School Saturday to compete in the Tri-Valley Conference Meet.

In order to earn all-league honors, a runner must place in the top-7 in their respective division.

River Valley senior Lauren Twyman repeated as the Ohio Division’s Most-Valuable-Runner in the girls race, finishing first with a time of 19:33.82, also earning all-league honors.

Sarah Deering (20:13.21) of Athens finished 2nd-overall.

Lady Raider freshman Grace Heffernan also earned a place on the All-TVC team, finishing fifth in the Ohio Division with a time of 21:16.25.

Rounding out the group of runners for the Lady Raiders was: Kate Nutter (23rd, 24:24.17), Ruth Rickett (24th, 24:30.19), Bryleigh McClure (28th, 25:34.41), Ally Denney (30th, 26:05.81) and Jordyn Barrett (31st, 28:14.08).

River Valley finished second as a team in the Ohio Division, putting up a team score of 52.

Athens took home the top spot with a score of 26.

In the Hocking Division, Eastern junior Erica Durst finished third with a time of 21:01.08. She was also the only Hocking Division member to earn all-league distinction in the girls race.

Junior Khrystyna Svystovych was the first runner to finish for South Gallia, rounding out the top-10 with a time of 24:57.73.

Just behind her was sophomore Ava Roush of Southern, who placed 11th with a time of 25:05.82.

Rounding out the group of area runners in the Hocking Division was: Emma Sanders (South Gallia, 13th, 25:47.06), Karolina Kedzia (South Gallia, 15th, 27:06.42), Lauren Smith (Southern, 17th, 27:25.59), Madison Summers (South Gallia, 20th, 30:02.42), Jorja Lisle (Southern, 21st, 30:28.24), Leah Polcyn (South Gallia, 22nd, 32:00.55), Adyson Fields (Southern, 24th, 33:10.87), Hyaden Turner (Southern, 25th, 33:14.69) and Lusine Jhangiryan (South Gallia, 26th, 37:08.49).

Finishing in the top-2 in the Hocking Division was Rosemary Stephens (20:42.27) of Federal Hocking and Averi Schwendeman (20:55.56) of Waterford.

The Lady Rebels finished second in the division with a team score of 44 while the Lady Tornadoes placed third with 59.

Eastern didn’t have enough runners to qualify for the team board, snapping the Lady Eagles’ 10-year streak atop the division.

The hosts Federal Hocking finished first with a team score of 19.

In the boys race, River Valley senior Cody Wooten was the only runner to get into the all-league team, finishing third with a time of 17:50.91.

Next to finish for the Raiders was senior Ethan Schultz in 13th with a time of 19:05.15.

Behind him were teammates John Siciliano (15th, 19:12.55) and Kade Alderman (16th, 19:42.45).

Sophomore was the lone runner for the Meigs Marauders, finishing 20th with a pace of 20:34.22.

Rounding out the Raider runners in the Ohio Division were: Joe Shriver (23rd, 21:15.06), Adam Green (24th, 21:20.66), John E. Santos (26th, 21:27.77), Damieon Shriver (29th, 21:56.27) and Luke Santos (32nd, 22:56.76).

Finishing in the top-2 in the Ohio Division was Erik Dabelko (17:26.49) of Athens and Samuel Boyd (17:35.58) of Vinton County.

The Raiders as a team finished in third place with a score of 65.

The Maurauders didn’t have enough runners to qualify.

Athens took home the top spot with a team score of 36.

In the Hocking Division, the Eastern Eagles took the top-2 spots, with junior Brayden O’Brien (16:30.03) finished first (earning him the Hocking Division’s Most-Valuable-Runner in the process) and freshman Connor Nolan (17:18.36) taking second.

Also taking home All-TVC honors was sophomore Gabe Frazee of South Gallia, who finished sixth with a pace of 18:07.02.

The Tornadoes of Southern only had one runner, senior Braydon Kingery, who finished 28th with a time of 24:05.96.

Rounding out the group was: Tanner Boothe (South Gallia, 16th, 20:25.37), Brayden Haught (Eastern, 20th, 20:55.07), Koen Sellers (Eastern, 22nd, 21:01.45), Ayden Wilhelm (Eastern, 27th, 23:08.82) and Seth Collins (Eastern, 29th, 26:19.46).

The Eagles finished third as a team, racking up a score of 54.

The Rebels and Tornadoes didn’t have enough runners to qualify.

Finishing first overall was Belpre with a team score of 35.

By Colton Jeffries cjeffries@aimmediamidwest.com

Colton Jeffries can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

