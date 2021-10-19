Gallia Academy hosts OVC meet

CENTENARY, Ohio — The Gallia Academy cross country teams hosted the Ohio Valley Conference Meet on their home course Saturday afternoon.
To earn All-OVC honors, runners had to finish in the top-10 of their respective races.
In the girls race, the first runner to finish for the Blue Angels was junior Krystal Davison, who finished sixth with a time of 23:50.43.
Behind her was sophomore Elizabeth Hout, who placed ninth with a pace of 24:34.19.
The next finisher for Gallia Academy was sophomore Peyton Seidel in 28th, racking up a time of 30:35.26.
Rounding out the group was sophomore Amanda Barnes-Pierotti at 33rd with a time of 34:08.13.
Placing top-2 in the girls race was Laura Hamm of Dawson-Bryant with a time of 21:41.10 and Reece Barnitz of Fairland with a time of 23:25.39.
The Blue Angels didn’t have enough runners to qualify for the team leaderboard.
Rock Hill finished first as a team with a score of 26.
The first Blue Devil to cross the finish line was junior Logan Nicholas, who finished ninth with a time of 19:27.10, making him the only Blue Devil to get all-league honors.
Next to finish was junior Maddux Camden in 13th with a time of 20:49.12.
In 17th was freshman Silas Patterson, who notched a pace of 21:05.43.
Rounding out the top-7 of Blue Devil runners were: Dakota McCoy in 18th and 21:06.91, Kaden Cochrane in 21st and 21:42.65, Keagen Daniels in 24th and 22:40.35 and Gabe Russell in 26th and 23:45.57.
Placing top-2 in the boys race was Charles Putnam of Portsmouth with a time of 17:03.60 and Brody Buchanan of Fairland with a time of 18:11.55.
As a team, Gallia Academy finished 3rd overall with a score of 69.
Rock Hill completed the sweep with a team score of 25.
© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.
Colton Jeffries can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.