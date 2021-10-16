Bulldogs shutout Raiders, 35-0

BIDWELL, Ohio — When it rains, it pours.

The River Valley High School football team fell 35-0 in a home Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division game against the Athens Bulldogs on Friday evening.

The game was called just before halftime due to lightning and heavy rain.

The Raiders (2-5, 1-5 TVC Ohio) had bad luck on offense throughout Friday’s ballgame, not having much success on the ground or through the air against the Bulldog (3-6, 3-2) defense.

While the Silver and Black were able to stop Athens on the opening drive, the visitors went on to score a touchdown on every other drive.

The Raiders also had trouble with turnovers, recorded one lost fumble and two interceptions.

It seemed the home team’s luck was starting to turn around late in the first half, with junior quarterback Justin Stump connecting with fellow junior Riley Evans for 20 yards to put the ball into Bulldog territory for only the second time.

However, the Raiders then had three passes go for incompletions to kill the drive.

As the Bulldogs prepared for what was likely the last drive of the half, lightning flashed nearby, causing the officials to put the game under lightning delay.

With lightning continuing to strike and as the rain started to pour down, the referees made the decision to call the game, resulting in a Bulldog victory.

Stump’s pass to Evans was the only Raider completion of Friday’s game.

On the ground, senior Ryan Jones led the Raider ground attack, racking up 33 yards on five carries.

For the Bulldogs, Luke Brandes led in rushing with 98 yards on 15 carries.

In passing and receiving, Athens was led by Landon Wheatley (5-9-0, 103 yards) and Marcus Stevers (3-46) respectively.

The Raiders will be back in action at 7 p.m. Friday when they travel to South Gallia to take on the Rebels.

Colton Jeffries

