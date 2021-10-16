Eagles bounce Belpre in home finale, 46-0

TUPPERS PLAINS, Ohio — If platinum surpasses gold, then Eastern gave a platinum performance.

In a Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division battle of Eagles, the Eastern football team stormed out to a 33-0 halftime lead and cruised to a 46-0 victory over visiting Belpre Friday on Senior Night at East Shade River Stadium.

The host Eagles (3-4, 2-1 TVC Hocking) led 14-0 after one quarter of play and tacked on another 19 points in the second canto before adding a pair of second half scores during a running clock.

EHS limited the Golden Eagles (2-7, 1-3) to just 55 yards of total offense, including a mere 11 rushing yards in their first shutout loss of the season. Eastern also posted its second straight 46-point shutout en route to its first winning streak of the season.

Bryce Newland rushed for 144 yards and two scores on eight carries, while Jayden Evans added 18 yards and a score on three totes. The Eagles churned out 185 of their 267 yards on the ground.

Brady Yonker completed 3-of-5 passes for 82 yards and threw two scores of 36 and 13 yards, respectively, to Ryan Ross and Gavin Murphy.

Ross and Evans led the defense with three stops apiece. Each also recovered a fumble as the hosts finished the game plus-2 in turnover differential.

Seniors Jayden Evans, Bryce Newland, Bradley Bailey, Hayes Causey, Ryan Ross, Brayden Smith, Isaiah Reed, Sean Stobaugh, Tucker Ash, Anthony Reed and Colton Combs were recognized before the game.

Eastern returns to action Saturday when it travels to Racine for the annual regular season finale against Southern at 7 p.m.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

