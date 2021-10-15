GA soccer learns postseason roads

The Gallia Academy soccer teams now know their postseason fates following Sunday’s 2021 Division II Southeast District tournament drawings for both boys and girls.

The 3-time reigning Ohio Valley Conference champion Blue Devils came away with a two seed and will host the winner of the Circleville-Portsmouth West contest in a sectional final at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20, at Lester Field.

The Blue Angels earned the 10th seed and will travel to seventh seeded Jackson for a sectional semifinal at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19.

The winner of the GAHS-JHS contest will face the winner of the Marietta-Washington Court House contest in a sectional final at 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21.

Visit ohsaa.org for complete pairings of the 2021 OHSAA Southeast District Division II boys and girls soccer tournaments.

