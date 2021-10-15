Records fall as Rio men roll Carlow

RIO GRANDE, Ohio — The bus ride from downtown Pittsburgh to the hills of southeastern Ohio turned out to be the trip from hell for the Carlow University men’s soccer team.

And once the Celtics finally made it to the pitch to face the University of Rio Grande for a late-night River States Conference tilt, things certainly got no better.

The 16th-ranked RedStorm established a pair of NAIA single-game records in a 30-0 drubbing of their guests, Thursday night, at a fog-shrouded Evan E. Davis Field.

Rio Grande improved to 10-2-1 overall and 5-0 in conference play with a seventh straight victory.

Carlow dropped to 2-9 overall and 0-4 inside the RSC with the loss.

The Celtics encountered transportation issues a little more than halfway into their 4-hour-plus road trip and, after finally arriving on the Rio campus and sitting through the night’s opening match between the women’s teams, kickoff came at 10:03 p.m. — three hours and three minutes later than the originally scheduled 7 p.m. start time.

Once underway, head coach Allen Duda and his 11-player squad found themselves in the midst of a 90-minute onslaught.

Rio Grande, which used a different 10-man lineup in the field in each half, scored 15 times in each stanza and easily eclipsed the previous school record of 21 goals set in a win over Wilberforce University on Oct. 12, 2001.

The RedStorm also surpassed the NAIA national record of 27 goals set by Lourdes University against Great Lakes Christian (Mich.) on Sept. 7, 2016.

Rio’s 23 assists as a team topped the previous NAIA- and school-records as well, erasing Texas Wesleyan and its 22 assists in a win over Dallas Christian on Sept. 30, 2003 and shattering the school record of 18 in the aforementioned triumph over Wilberforce.

Fourteen different players scored for head coach Scott Morrissey’s club.

Freshman Gabriel Silva (Sao Luis, Brazil) led the offensive blitz for the RedStorm with five goals and an assist, while junior Nicolas Cam Orellana (Santiago, Chile) and sophomore Osvaldo Pereria (Campo Grande, Brazil) both added four goals and two assists off the bench. The five goals by Silva equaled a single-game school record for an individual.

Sophomore Sebastian Borquez (Santiago, Chile) and senior Ewan McLauchlan (Arch, Scotland) finished with two goals and two assists each, while junior Charlie Chechlacz (Liecestershire, England) had two goals and an assist and the duo of senior Silas Machado (Sao Paulo, Brazil) and freshman Roberto Lopez (Valparaiso, Chile) netted a pair of goals apiece.

Freshman Diego Martinez (Santiago, Chile) scored one goal and handed out four assists for Rio Grande, while sophomore Benjamin Cam Orellana (Santiago, Chile) and senior Samuel Pedersen (Aldershot, England) had one goal and one assist each.

Senior Caio Mazzo Nogueria (Sao Paulo, Brazil), sophomore Rodrigo Basso (Santiago, Chile) and Fernando Alvarez (Santiago, Chile) all netted one goal each, sophomore Diego Montenegro (Santiago, Chile) had three assists and freshman Jacob Gwilt (Walsall, England) assisted on a pair of scores.

Senior Callum Malanaphy (Stourbridge, England) and freshman Bobby Turner (England) also had one assist each for Rio, which finished with a 54-3 advantage in overall shots and a 38-1 edge in shots on frame.

Freshman Daniel Merino Correa (Madrid, Spain) recorded one save in the RedStorm’s sixth consecutive shutout effort. The opposition has now failed to score in a span covering 651 minutes and 33 seconds.

Alex Remington stopped eight shots in goal for Carlow.

RedStorm women clobber Celtics

RIO GRANDE, Ohio — Kotomi Kaneshima had a goal and an assist and five of her University of Rio Grande teammates scored one goal each as the RedStorm cruised to a 6-0 win over Carlow University, Thursday night, in River States Conference women’s soccer action at Evan E. Davis Field.

Rio Grande evened its overall record at 5-5-2 and improved to 5-1 in conference play with the win.

The RedStorm also ran their unbeaten streak to six straight outings after an 0-5-1 start.

Carlow dropped to 2-9-1 overall and 1-5-1 in the RSC with the loss.

The Celtics found themselves behind the 8-ball before the contest ever started thanks to transportation issues which resulted in a nearly three-hour delay to the originally scheduled kickoff time.

After finally getting started, Rio Grande wasted little time in getting what proved to be the only marker it would need.

Freshman Lucia de le Llera (Sevilla, Spain) scored just 8:15 into the contest, firing a shot from 30 yards out which went through the hands of Carlow goal keeper Elizabeth Knight and into the back of the net.

Freshman Isabel Ruff (Lancaster, OH) made it 2-0 just over 10 minutes later, lofting a shot from 30 yards out over the head of Knight, and senior Chase Davis (Huntington, WV) — the reigning RSC Offensive Player of the Week — scored on another ball which deflected off Knight with 48 seconds left in the opening half to give the RedStorm a 3-0 cushion at the intermission.

Rio added to the lead just under 2-1/2 minutes into the second stanza when Kaneshima — freshman from Himeji, Japan — played a ball from the right side of the 18-yard box toward the front of the goal and senior Parker Ruff (Lancaster, OH) pushed a shot past Celtics’ reserve net-minder Anya Achtyl.

Kaneshima’s goal came with 19:32 left in the match when she took a crossing pass from junior Trinity Hassey (Westerville, OH) and buried a shot into the upper left corner of net, while sophomore Megan Schmidt (Beavercreek, OH) rounded out the scoring in the 86th minute with an unassisted marker off the rebound of a saved shot.

Rio finished with a 20-4 edge in shots and a 12-2 advantage in shots on frame.

Sophomore keeper Morgen Nutter (Ashville, OH) recorded a pair of saves in goal for the RedStorm.

Knight had two stops and Achtyl was credited with four of her own in a losing cause for the Celtics.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

