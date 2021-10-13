Rio’s Davis takes weekly RSC honor

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — University of Rio Grande senior Chase Davis had three goals on the week to register River States Conference Women’s Soccer Offensive Player of the Week Oct. 4-10.

The native of Huntington, W.Va., had her three goals and six points over two games on the week. Rio Grande beat Midway (Ky.), 4-2, and later tied Asbury (Ky.), 1-1, in double overtime.

Davis’ big week kept the RedStorm unbeaten in its last five games with a 4-0-1 record in that span.

RSC recognizes Rio’s Calvin as Golfer of the Week

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — University of Rio Grande junior Jacob Calvin won first place at the Golden Bear Classic to earn River States Conference Men’s Golfer of the Week Oct. 4-10.

The native of Chillicothe, Ohio, earned a one-stroke victory at the tournament hosted by WVU Tech at Glade Springs Resort in Daniels, W.Va.

Calvin fired scores of 72 and 76 in the two-day tournament, good for 4-over 138. He led by two shots after shooting par the first 18 holes.

Rio Grande placed fourth of seven as a team.

RSC honors Rio’s Huntzinger a second time

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — University of Rio Grande freshman Avery Huntzinger for the second time this year has been named River States Conference Volleyball Setter of the Week. The most-recent honor is for her play Oct. 4-10.

The native of Canal Winchester, Ohio, collected 61 assists in two matches on the week. That came in eight sets for an average of 7.63 assists per set.

Huntzinger also added 16 digs and five total blocks. Despite her efforts, the RedStorm suffered defeats of 3-1 at Midway (Ky.) and 3-1 at IU Southeast.

Rio’s Booth named RSC Runner of the Week

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — University of Rio Grande senior Cody Booth set a personal-best in a meet victory to claim River States Conference Men’s Cross Country Runner of the Week Oct. 4-10.

Booth, from New Philadelphia, Ohio, won first place at the Royals Cross Country Challenge Blue Division hosted by Queens University in Charlotte, N.C.

Booth had a time of 24 minutes, 41 seconds in the 8K, which beat his previous best by more than a minute.

Booth beat the next closest runner by 37 seconds and helped Rio Grande to seventh place of 25 teams. There were 188 runners in the race overall.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

