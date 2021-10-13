Lady Tigers sweep Meigs

ROCKSPRINGS, Ohio — They felt the Tigers’ roar

The Meigs High School volleyball team fell 3-0 (25-17, 25-15, 25-15) at home to the Marietta Lady Tigers in a non-conference Monday evening.

The Lady Marauders (4-13) started the first set hot, jumping ahead 3-0, but the Lady Tigers (18-3) came back just as quick to tie things up.

After a 4-4 tie, Marietta scored seven of the next 10 points to jump ahead and never looked back.

Sophomore Andrea Mahr had all four assists for the Lady Marauders in the first game, while fellow sophomore E.J. Anderson contributed three of the four kills.

Mahr also led in set points with four.

Game two began with the two teams trading points, making a total of four ties in the set, but the Lady Tigers never let the Lady Marauders take the lead.

Down 24-13, the home team attempted a late comeback, but were unable to get any closer than 10 points out.

Mahr had both assists for her team while Anderson and senior Mallory Hawley each recorded a kill.

Mahr once again led in service points with two.

The third game began like a mirror image of the first, with the Lady Tigers jumping ahead 3-0, but the home team came back to tie things up 5-5.

However, the visitors quickly regained control of things, and while Meigs had a few point runs of their own throughout the final game, they were unable to keep Marietta from completing the sweep.

Mahr and Hawley had the lone assists and kill respectively in the final game, while senior Meredith Cremeans led in service points with five.

The Lady Marauders will be back in action at 7:15 p.m. Thursday when they host the Alexander Lady Spartans in the regular season finale.

Lady Raiders fall to Athens

BIDWELL, Ohio — River Valley dropped a 25-19, 25-21, 25-17 decision to visiting Athens on Monday during a Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division matchup in Gallia County.

The Lady Raiders (5-14, 1-10 TVC Ohio) received a service ace apiece from Riley Bradley, Leah Roberts and Brooklin Clonch, with Maddie Hall leading the way with eight kills. Roberts added six kills and Chloe Litchfield also chipped in five kills.

Clonch and Hannah Allison each dished out eight assists, while Bradley made a team best 18 digs.

The Lady Raiders also defeated South Gallia by a 20-25, 25-18, 25-22, 22-25, 15-9 count on Saturday.

Meigs senior Meredith Cremeans gets the ball over Lady Tiger defenders in a volleyball game against Marietta Monday evening in Pomeroy, Ohio. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/10/web1_Meigs-Cremeans.jpg Meigs senior Meredith Cremeans gets the ball over Lady Tiger defenders in a volleyball game against Marietta Monday evening in Pomeroy, Ohio. Colton Jeffries|OVP Sports

Staff reports

Colton Jeffries can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

