White Falcons rumble past Ravenswood, 26-7

MASON, W.Va. — No amount of wet grass could stop the White Falcon running attack.

The Wahama High School football team scored a 26-7 home victory against the Ravenswood Red Devils Friday evening.

Despite the final score, the White Falcons (3-3) took a little while to get things going, with their first three offensive drives ending in punts or turnovers on downs.

However, the Red Devils (0-7) faced struggles of their own, including having to recover a fumble in their own endzone for a safety.

Heading into the second quarter down 2-0, Ravenswood struck first, with senior running back Isaiah Casto running the ball five yards into the endzone four minutes in.

Wahama answered on their very next drive, with junior Kase Stewart netting a 3-yard run with three minutes to go in the first half.

The home team then captialized on an interception, sophomore quarterback Sawyer VanMatre keeping the ball on a 3-yard run of his own to put the White Falcons up 14-7 at halftime.

The next touchdown came late in the third quarter, when freshman Connor Lambert ran the ball 65 yards for a touchdown, his only carry of the game.

With 10 minutes left in the final quarter, the White Falcons scored six more points with a 10-yard run by junior Aaron Henry.

All 279 of Wahama’s offensive yards came on the ground, with VanMatre leading the rush attack with 85 yards on 14 carries.

The White Falcons will be back on the field at 7:30 p.m. Friday when they travel to face the Wirt County Tigers.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

Wahama junior Aaron Henry (1) finds a hole in the Red Devil defense during a football game Friday evening in Mason, W. Va. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/10/web1_Wah-Henry.jpg Wahama junior Aaron Henry (1) finds a hole in the Red Devil defense during a football game Friday evening in Mason, W. Va. Colton Jeffries|OVP Sports

By Colton Jeffries cjeffries@aimmediamidwest.com

Colton Jeffries can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

Colton Jeffries can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.