Blue Angels sweep Rock Hill

CENTENARY, Ohio — Still streaking.

The Gallia Academy volleyball team notched its 82nd consecutive match victory in league play Thursday night with a 25-9, 25-6, 25-11 decision over visiting Rock Hill in an Ohio Valley Conference matchup in Gallia County.

The Blue Angels (15-4, 11-0 OVC) haven’t lost a league match since Oct. 13, 2015 and are now a combined 94-1 all-time in OVC play as the hosts move closer towards a seventh straight league championship.

GAHS never trailed in any of the three games and got a team-best 19 service points from Regan Wilcoxon, followed by Jalyn Short with 10 points.

Bailey Barnette and Bella Barnette added seven points apiece, while Bree Cemeni chipped in five points. Jenna Harrison and Chanee Cremeens also provided four points apiece.

The Blue Angels had a 53-match straight-game sweep streak ended in league play Tuesday with a 3-1 win at Fairland.

Lady Eagles sweep Meigs

ROCKSPRINGS, Ohio — Eastern volleyball claimed a season sweep of host Meigs on Wednesday night with a 25-17, 25-23, 25-15 victory at Larry R. Morrison Gymnasium.

The Lady Eagles (11-7) trailed in each of the three sets, including 4-0 in Game 2, but the guests ultimately rallied in each contest to secure its second 3-0 decision over the Lady Marauders (7-11, 2-7 TVC Ohio) this fall.

Megan Maxon led the EHS net attack with 18 kills, followed by Sydney Reynolds with 10 kills. Maxon, Addi Well and Brielle Newland led the Eastern service attack with two aces apiece, while Newland made 19 digs and Juli Durst handed out 29 assists.

Andrea Mahr had a team-best two service aces and handed out 12 assists while also came up with 16 digs to pace the hosts. E.J. Anderson led MHS with eight kills and Mallory Hawley added six kills.

Eastern won by a 3-0 count back on Sept. 27 at the Eagle’s Nest.

The Lady Marauders also dropped a 21-25, 25-10, 25-12, 25-13 decision at Vinton County on Thursday night in TVC Ohio play.

Lady Raiders fall to NYHS

BIDWELL, Ohio — Visiting Nelsonville-York earned a 25-12, 25-15, 25-10 victory over the River Valley volleyball team Thursday during a Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division matchup.

The Lady Raiders (4-13, 1-9 TVC Ohio) received a team-best nine kills from Madison Hall, while Riley Bradley added five kills. Both Hall and Bradley also provided seven digs apiece.

Hannah Allison and Brooklin Clonch dished out eight assists apiece as well in the setback.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

