GA soccer splits DH with Rock Hill

CENTENARY, Ohio — Something good, something not as good.

The Gallia Academy girls and boys soccer teams hosted their respective rivals from Rock Hill Thursday evening for a couple of Ohio Valley Conference matchups.

The girls team lost their game by a score of 6-1, but the boys picked things up with a 5-0 win of their own.

The Blue Angels (4-9-2, 2-5-1 OVC) struggled to get shots off throughout Thursday’s game.

Meanwhile, the Redwomen (11-0-2, 6-0) quickly found the back of the net, scoring their first goal less than three minutes into the game.

Rock Hill added three more goals to their score to head into halftime with a comfy 4-0 lead.

After the visitors added two more goals to their lead as time ticked away in the second, the Blue and White were unable to get any shots on goal in the final half.

However, that changed when junior Natalie Zierenberg got the ball past the Redwoman goalie to give the Blue Angels their only goal of the game with just 18 seconds left.

Leading in the Blue Angels in shots was senior Preslee Reed with two, while senior goalkeeper Alivia Lear had 12 saves.

The Blue Devils (15-1-1, 9-0) started their game by immediately attacking the Redmen’s (6-6-1, 4-3-1) half of the field.

The hosts peppered the visiting goal until junior Maddux Camden scored his team’s first goal with 23 minutes left in the first half.

The Blue Devils added onto their lead with a goal by junior Keagan Daniels and a second score by Camden, giving Gallia Academy a 3-0 lead heading into the second half.

The offensive onslaught continued into the second half, with senior Seth Nelson and junior Carson Wamsley each netting a goal to give the Blue Devils their 5-0 win.

Camden led his team in shots on goal with four, while senior goalie Bryson Miller had three goals on the night.

Both Gallia Academy squads will be in action starting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday when they host the Portsmouth Trojans.

Gallia Academy junior Keagan Daniels (10) runs the ball around a Rock Hill defender during a soccer game Thursday evening in Centenary, Ohio. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/10/web1_GA-Daniels.jpg Gallia Academy junior Keagan Daniels (10) runs the ball around a Rock Hill defender during a soccer game Thursday evening in Centenary, Ohio. Colton Jeffries|OVP Sports Gallia Academy junior Natalie Zierenberg scored the only goal for the Blue Angels during a soccer game against Rock Hill Thursday evening in Centenary, Ohio. (Colton Jeffries|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/10/web1_GA-Zierenberg.jpg Gallia Academy junior Natalie Zierenberg scored the only goal for the Blue Angels during a soccer game against Rock Hill Thursday evening in Centenary, Ohio. (Colton Jeffries|OVP Sports) Colton Jeffries|OVP Sports

By Colton Jeffries cjeffries@aimmediamidwest.com

Colton Jeffries can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

