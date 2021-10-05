Eagles outlast Rio Grande in 5 sets

WILMORE, Ky. — Host Asbury University coughed up an early two-set lead before rallying in the fifth and deciding stanza to post a 3-2 win over the University of Rio Grande, Friday night, in non-conference women’s volleyball action at the Luce Center.

The Eagles picked up the win by scores of 25-19, 25-18, 22-25, 23-25, 15-12, improving their season mark to 3-7.

Rio Grande dropped to 5-8 with a second straight left.

Asbury had just seven attack errors over the course of 58 swings in the opening two sets, but then had 15 attack errors as opposed to 19 kills over the next two periods as the RedStorm rallied to tie the match.

The Eagles led for most of the final set, although neither team led by more than two points at any stage of the stanza until late.

Rio forged an 11-11 tie after a kill by junior Jess Youse (Pettisville, OH), but Asbury scored four of the final five winners to salvage the victory.

Bethany Fye had 13 kills and five block assists to lead the Eagles, while Emma Ingalls had 13 kills of her own and Emma Grace Gray finished with 12 kills.

Lindsey Castle and Rilee O’Day had 19 and 16 assists, respectively, in the winning effort, while Emily Janszen had 17 digs.

Madi Bryant added 10 digs and six of the 12 service aces recorded by Asbury.

Junior Beth Arnold (Williamstown, WV) had a match-best 15 kills in the loss for Rio Grande, while sophomore Amanda Rarick (Canal Winchester, OH) had 13 kills and 11 digs, sophomore Shalea Byrd (Canal Winchester, OH) tallied 12 kills and Youse finished with 10 to go along with three solo blocks and one block assist.

Freshman Avery Huntzinger (Canal Winchester, OH) had 43 assists for the RedStorm, while sophomore Darcie Walters (Sparta, OH) had 13 digs.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.