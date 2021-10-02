Week 7 OVP football box scores

Coal Grove 34, Gallia Academy 25
|CGHS
|7
|14
|6
|7
|—
|34
|GAHS
|0
|7
|12
|6
|—
|25
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
CG: Chase Hall 3 run (Justin Newcomb kick) 6:01
Second Quarter
CG: Hall 1 run (Newcomb kick) 4:12
GA: Brody Fellure 26 run (Caleb Stout kick) 1:47
CG: Jarren Hicks 26 run (Newcomb kick) 0:31.3
Third Quarter
GA: Fellure 1 run (run failed) 8:08
CG: Hall 2 run (run failed) 6:43
GA: Hunter Shamblin 1 run (run failed) 1:57
Fourth Quarter
CG: Steven Simpson 11 run (Newcomb kick) 1:45
GA: Kenyon Franklin 5 pass from Fellure (pass failed) 0:00.3
Team Statistics/Individual Leaders
|* * * * *
|CG
|GA
|First Downs
|20
|17
|Rushes-Yards
|52-331
|31-125
|Pass Yards
|45
|232
|Total Yards
|376
|357
|Comp-Att-Int
|1-2-0
|15-22-1
|Penalties-Yards
|5-31
|14-115
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-0
|4-1
RUSHING
CG: Chase Hall 36-230, Steven Simpson 10-56, Jarren Hicks 3-29, Gavin Gipson 2-16, Whyatt Mannon 1-0.
GA: Brody Fellure 18-74, Hunter Shamblin 12-49, Briar Williams 1-2.
PASSING
CG: Whyatt Mannon 1-2-0 45.
GA: Brody Fellure 15-22-1 232.
RECEIVING
CG: Steve Easterling 1-45.
GA: Mason Skidmore 5-92, Kenyon Franklin 5-64, Joey Darnbrough 2-40, Briar Williams 1-19, Hunter Shamblin 1-18, Paolo Jones 1-(-2).
Athens 49, Meigs 35
|MHS
|7
|7
|14
|7
|—
|35
|AHS
|6
|22
|7
|14
|—
|49
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
M: Coulter Cleland 18 run (Matt Barr kick) 4:14
A: Levi Neal 30 pass from Landon Wheatley (kick failed) 1:25
Second Quarter
A: Derrick Welsh 82 INT return (Neal pass from Wheatley) 5:39
A: Wheatley 72 run (Luke Brandes kick) 2:36
M: Griffin Cleland 24 pass from Coulter Cleland (Barr kick) 0:34
A: Welsh 8 pass from Wheatley (Brandes kick) 0:08
Third Quarter
M: Jake McElroy 1 run (Barr kick) 7:51
M: Barr 3 run (Barr kick) 3:52
A: Welsh 20 pass from Wheatley (Brandes kick) 1:20
Fourth Quarter
A: Brandes 11 run (Brandes kick) 10:15
A: Brandes 12 run (Brandes kick) 3:02
M: Wes Metzger 20 pass from Coulter Cleland (Barr kick) 0:39
Team Statistics/Individual Leaders
|* * * * *
|M
|A
|First Downs
|17
|25
|Rushes-Yards
|31-166
|22-234
|Pass Yards
|174
|189
|Total Yards
|340
|423
|Comp-Att-Int
|25-40-1
|12-17-0
|Penalties-Yards
|4-30
|2-15
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|2-2
RUSHING
M: Coulter Cleland 9-68, Matt Barr 12-59, Jake McElroy 10-39.
A: Landon Wheatley 9-136, Luke Brandes 12-84, Markus Stevens 1-14.
PASSING
M: Coulter Cleland 24-39-2 159, Jake McElroy 1-1-0 15.
A: Landon Wheatley 12-17-0 189.
RECEIVING
M: Griffin Cleland 10-57, Morgan Roberts 5-26, Wes Metzger 4-49, Matt Barr 2-1, Jake McElroy 1-15.
A: Alex Pero 4-31, Derrick Welsh 3-64, Marcus Stevens 3-55, Levi Neal 2-39.
Wahama 60, Hundred 14
|HHS
|0
|6
|0
|8
|—
|14
|WHS
|34
|6
|13
|7
|—
|60
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
W: Aaron Henry run (Wyatt Harris kick) 11:42
W: Kase Stewart run (kick failed) 8:46
W: Connor Lambert 45 punt return (Harris kick) 7:00
W: Andrew Roush run (Harris kick) 5:41
W: Sawyer VanMatre run (Harris kick) 1:52
Second Quarter
W: Dillian Fields run (kick failed) 11:24
H: Everette Johnson run (run failed) 1:24
Third Quarter
W: Henry run (Harris kick) 6:36
W: William McCallister run (kick failed) 1:46
Fourth Quarter
H: Zack Wise run (run good) 8:25
W: Trenton Zuspan run (Harris kick) 3:38
Team Statistics/Individual Leaders
|* * * * *
|H
|W
|First Downs
|12
|10
|Rushes-Yards
|42-148
|28-454
|Pass Yards
|66
|12
|Total Yards
|214
|466
|Comp-Att-Int
|5-14-2
|1-1-0
|Penalties-Yards
|1-5
|3-45
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|2-2
RUSHING
H: N/A
W: William McCallister 4-86, Aaron Henry 2-78, Sawyer VanMatre 2-76, Trenton Zuspan 8-75, Dillian Fields 1-61, Bryce Zuspan 4-29, Kase Stewart 2-24, Angel Garcia 2-15, Andrew Roush 1-5, Wyatt Harris 2-5.
PASSING
H: N/A
W: Trenton Zuspan 1-1-0 12.
RECEIVING
H: N/A
W: Connor Lambert 1-12.
Trimble 40, South Gallia 0
|THS
|14
|26
|0
|0
|—
|40
|SGHS
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|0
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
T: Tabor Lackey 40 run (Bryce Downs kick) 9:49
T: Bryce Downs 33 run (Blake Guffey kick) 4:35
Second Quarter
T: Blake Guffey 15 pass from Lackey (Downs kick) 12:00
T: Austin Wisor 2 pass from Lackey (kick failed) 10:00
T: Will Freeborn 6 pass from Lackey (kick failed) 7:11
T: Downs 50 run(Downs kick) 4:25
Team Statistics/Individual Leaders
|* * * * *
|T
|SG
|First Downs
|14
|3
|Rushes-Yards
|13-242
|33-44
|Pass Yards
|76
|4
|Total Yards
|318
|48
|Comp-Att-Int
|8-15-0
|1-4-0
|Penalties-Yards
|4-40
|3-25
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|3-3
RUSHING
T: Bryce Downs 9-162, Tabor Lackey 2-58, Austin Wisor 1-22, Tyler Hill 1-0.
SG: Devin Siders 6-21, Noah Cremeens 3-18, E.J. Siders 7-14, Tristan Saber 3-1, Ethan Stanley 1-0, Noah White 6-(-3), Ean Combs 7-(-7).
PASSING
T: Tabor Lackey 8-14-0 76, Casey Davis 0-1-0 0.
SG: Tristan Saber 1-3-0 4, Noah Cremeens 0-1-0 0.
RECEIVING
T: Blake Guffey 3-38, Will Freeborn 2-26, Tucker Dixon 1-8, Austin Wisor 2-4.
SG: Noah Cremeens 1-4.
Waterford 55, Southern 0
|WHS
|6
|29
|7
|7
|—
|55
|SHS
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|0
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
W: Holden Dailey 1 run (PAT failed)
Second Quarter
W: Dailey 42 run (PAT failed)
W: Safety
W: Jacob Pantelidis 9 run (PAT good)
W: Pantelidis 5 pass from Grant McCutcheon (PAT good)
W: Pantelidis 50 pass from McCutcheon (PAT good)
Third Quarter
W: Dailey 6 run (PAT good)
Fourth Quarter
W: Pantelidis 20 run (PAT good)
Team Statistics/Individual Leaders
|* * * * *
|W
|S
|First Downs
|20
|13
|Rushes-Yards
|28-216
|39-109
|Pass Yards
|144
|0
|Total Yards
|360
|109
|Comp-Att-Int
|7-9-0
|0-9-1
|Penalties-Yards
|5-65
|6-30
|Fumbles Lost
|2
|0
RUSHING
W: Holden Dailey 10-108, Jacob Pantelidis 3-34, 33 9-34, Mason Heiss 2-21, Lane Cline 2-11, No. 20 2-8.
S: Josh Diddle 12-49, Carson Reuter 15-46, Derek Griffith 4-15, Josiah Smith 5-1, Ryan Casto 1-(-1), Cade Anderson 2-(-1).
PASSING
W: Grant McCutcheon 7-9-0 144.
S: Josiah Smith 0-7-1 0, Andy Doczi 0-2-0 0.
RECEIVING
W: Jacob Pantelidis 2-80, Andrew Taylor 2-23, Holden Dailey 2-11, Mason Heiss 1-30.
S: None.