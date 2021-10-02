Trimble roughs up Rebels, 40-0

MERCERVILLE, Ohio — Not much of a festive Homecoming celebration.

The South Gallia football team was shut out for the fourth time this season Friday night during a 40-0 setback to visiting Trimble in a Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division matchup in Gallia County.

The host Rebels (0-5, 0-3 TVC Hocking) have now gone more than 10 quarters without scoring a single point, dating back to a Week 4 touchdown at the 6:10 mark of the second quarter against Southern.

The Tomcats (4-2, 2-0), on the other hand, had five different players score touchdowns as the guests built a 14-0 lead after one quarter and were ahead by 40 points entering the intermission.

Tabor Lackey started the THS scoring with a 40-yard run at the 9:49 mark of the first, then Bryce Downs added a 33-yard scamper with 4:35 remaining for a 14-point advantage.

Blake Guffey, Austin Wisor and Will Freeborn hauled in respective touchdown passes of 15, 2 and 6 yards from Lackey in the second canto for a 33-0 cushion, then Downs rumbled 50 yards with 4:25 left in the half for a 40-0 lead at the break.

Neither team scored in the second half, which was played under a continuous clock due to the 30-point advantage rule in Ohio.

Trimble outgained the hosts by a 318-48 overall margin in total yards of offense, including a 242-44 edge on the ground. The Tomcats — who finished plus-2 in turnover differential — averaged 18.6 yards per attempt on the ground and claimed a 14-3 advantage in first downs.

Devin Siders paced SGHS with 21 rushing yards on six carries, while Tristan Saber completed 1-of-3 passes for four yards. Noah Cremeens hauled in the lone grab for four yards.

Downs led THS with 162 rushing yards on nine totes, while Lackey went 8-of-14 passing for 76 yards. Guffey led the wideouts with three catches for 38 yards.

The Rebels return to action Friday when they welcome Eastern in a TVC Hocking matchup at 7 p.m.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.