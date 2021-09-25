Buckeyes outlast Meigs, 13-6

ROCKSPRINGS, Ohio — Oh so close, but in athletics — close does not count as a win.

The Nelsonville-York Buckeyes took advantage of missed opportunities by Meigs and defeated the Marauders 13-6 in a Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division football game Friday night at Holzer Field/Farmers Bank Stadium.

Three times in the game the Marauders were stopped inches short of the end zone on fourth down, and the Marauders had a picture perfect touchdown pass from Coulter Cleland to Wes Metzger called back do to a penalty that would have pulled the maroon and gold to within 13-12 late in the game.

To make matters worse for Meigs they lost the services of three key starters in the first half due to injuries.

The Buckeyes took a 6-0 lead in the first period when Drew Carter hit Leighton Loge on a 25 yard scoring pass at the 4:56 mark. That score stood until halftime.

The Buckeyes increased the lead to 13-0 in the third period when Carter scored on a one yard run. Ben Perry added the extra points at the 7:07 mark of the period.

Meigs was stopped just short of the end zone in the fourth period, but the Marauder defense came up with the big play when Jake McElroy stripped Hudson Stalder of the ball and ran 11 yards for the score.

Nelsonville-York was driving in the fourth period, but Logan Eskew stopped Stalder on fourth down giving Meigs the ball inside the Buckeyes 25. A few plays later Cleland hooked up with Metzger down the right sideline for the score and pull Meigs to within one, but a holding penalty took the nullified the score. The Marauders were unable to get any closer.

Stalder carried 17 times for 148 yards to lead all rushers, Carter added 10 for 66 yards. Carter was three of six in the air for 83 yards. Landon Inman had a reception for 31 yards, and Loge and AJ Stone each had one for 26 yards.

F or the Marauders, Conlee Burnem carried six times for 43 yards before being injured in the first period. Matt Barr added six for 28 and McElroy five for 15. Cleland was 13 of 20 in the air for 91 yards, Morgan Roberts caught four for six yards, Kolten Thomas added three for 26, Wes Metzger two for and Griffin Cleland two for 22.

Meigs will travel to Joe Burrow Stadium next week to play Athens at 7 p.m.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

Meigs senior Morgan Roberts (19) picks up additional yardage during Friday night’s TVC Ohio football contest against Nelsonville-York in Rocksprings, Ohio. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/09/web1_9.28-MHS-Roberts.jpg Meigs senior Morgan Roberts (19) picks up additional yardage during Friday night’s TVC Ohio football contest against Nelsonville-York in Rocksprings, Ohio. Dave Harris|OVP Sports

By Dave Harris For Ohio Valley Publishing

Dave Harris is a sports correspondent for Ohio Valley Publishing.

Dave Harris is a sports correspondent for Ohio Valley Publishing.