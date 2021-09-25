Point Pleasant pounds Panthers, 48-20

HAMLIN, W.Va. — Junior Gavin Jeffers rushed for 150 yards and four touchdowns on 18 carries, helping the Point Pleasant football team cruise to a 48-20 victory over host Lincoln County on Friday night in a non-conference affair.

The visiting Big Blacks (4-1) churned out 379 rushing yards en route to a 429-233 advantage in total yards of offense by night’s end, which also allowed PPHS to secure its fourth consecutive triumph.

The Panthers (3-2), however, struck first blood as Isaiah Smith rumbled 42 yards to paydirt, then Nolan Shimp hauled in a 2-point conversion pass from Gavin Bates for an 8-0 first quarter lead.

Point Pleasant reeled off 41 consecutive points from that point on, with Jeffers starting things late in the first on a 2-yard run for an 8-7 deficit after one quarter of play.

Jeffers added TD runs of 21 and 16 yards in the second frame, with Cody Schultz hauling in a 14-yard pass from Evan Roach in between for a 27-8 advantage headed into halftime.

Jeffers added his final score of the night on a 16-yard run early in the third, then Roach tacked on a 56-yard TD scramble to make it a 41-8 contest.

Smith scored from a yard out late in the third, allowing LCHS to close to within 41-14 headed into the finale.

Roach added a second TD run of three yards in the fourth to increase the lead out to 48-14, but Smith answered with a 36-yard run to complete the game at its 28-point outcome.

Point Pleasant claimed a 17-11 advantage in first downs and actually finished the night minus-1 in turnover differential. Lincoln County had a 1-yard advantage (53-52) in the final passing stats.

Roach followed Jeffers with 139 rushing yards on 22 attempts and also completed 3-of-3 passes for 52 yards. Josh Towe hauled in a pass for 42 yards and Schultz also had a grab for 14 yards.

Smith paced the Panthers with 184 rushing yards on 21 carries, while Bates completed 8-of-14 passes for 53 yards. Luke Adkins led the LCHS wideouts with four catches for 22 yards.

Point Pleasant returns to action Friday when it travels to Keyser for a non-conference matchup at 7 p.m.

