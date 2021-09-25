Warriors spoil Southern homecoming, 30-0

RACINE, Ohio — Party poopers.

Visiting Trinity Christian stormed out to a 27-0 halftime lead and ultimately never looked back Friday night during a 30-0 decision over the Southern football team in a Week 6 non-conference matchup at Roger Lee Adams Memorial Field.

The host Tornadoes (3-2) were hoping to celebrate homecoming festivities in style, but the Warriors (2-0) spoiled all the fun as the guests stormed out to a 27-0 intermission advantage.

Levi Teets ran for 162 yards and three touchdowns on 18 carries, and all three of those scores came in the first half. Teets added runs of five and 12 yards for a 13-0 advantage after one quarter, then followed a Carmelo Kniska 1-yard run with an 88-yard scamper that made it a 27-point contest at the break.

Kyle Knight added a 35-yard field goal in the fourth period to wrap up the scoring.

Trinity Christian claimed a 24-19 edge in first downs and also outgained the hosts by a sizable 300-170 overall mark in total yards of offense, which included a 130-3 advantage through the air. Both teams committed two turnovers apiece in the game.

Logan Hensler led the SHS rushing attack with 74 yards on 11 carries, followed by Jonah Diddle with 34 yards on five totes.

Josiah Smith completed 4-of-21 passes for three yards and also threw a pick. Brayden Otto led the Southern wideouts with two catches for 10 yards.

Jaylon Hill completed 11-of-24 passes for 130 yards and threw an interception for the Warriors. Ben Lohmann hauled in four catches for 86 yards.

Southern returns to TVC Hocking action Friday when it hosts Waterford at 7 p.m.

