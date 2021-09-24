Lady Eagles split with Athens, Waterford

TUPPERS PLAINS, Ohio — You win some, you lose some … even in the most dramatic of fashions.

Eastern volleyball played through a pair of 5-set thrillers on Wednesday and Thursday, which included a 23-25, 20-25, 25-18, 25-20, 15-13 win at Athens and a heartbreaking 25-12, 19-25, 16-25, 25-17, 15-13 loss to Waterford in a Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division contest.

After rallying back from a 2-0 match deficit against Athens, the Lady Eagles (5-5, 4-2 TVC Hocking) found themselves in a 5-1 hole at the start of Game 5 — only to take a 10-9 lead and never look back for the minimal 2-point triumph.

Sydney Reynolds led EHS with four service aces and Megan Maxon added three aces and a team-best 20 kills. Reynolds also had a dozen kills, while Juli Durst handed out 44 assists. Brielle Newland also came up with 25 digs defensively.

The Lady Eagles owned a 2-1 match lead heading into Game 4, but the visiting Lady Cats shook off eliimination in Game 4 and ultimately held on in the finale to secure the minimal 2-point outcome.

Reynolds led the hosts with five service aces and added 11 kills, while Maxon added a team-best 15 kills. Durst handed out 31 assists and Newland made 25 digs in the loss.

Athens tops Lady Marauders

ROCKSPRINGS, Ohio — Meigs volleyball suffered a 25-18, 25-20, 25-17 setback to visiting Athens on Thursday night in Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division action at Larry R. Morrison Gymnasium.

The Lady Marauders (6-6, 2-4 TVC Ohio) received a team-best two service aces from Andrea Mahr, who also made 19 digs and handed out 11 assists to go along with eight kills.

Maggie Musser led the net attack with 10 kills, while Mallory Hawley and E.J. Anderson respectively added five and four kills.

Meigs did claim a 25-15, 25-22, 25-20 victory over visiting Southern on Wednesday night in non-conference play.

Lady Raiders fall at Alexander

ALBANY, Ohio — River Valley dropped a 25-16, 25-7, 25-21 decision to host Alexander on Thursday during a Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division contest at The Alley.

The Lady Raiders (2-9, 0-7 TVC Ohio) were led by Leah Roberts and Riley Bradley with two service aces apiece, with Roberts also adding a team-best eight kills and 11 digs.

Bradley chipped in seven kills as well, while Hannah Allison dished out 10 assists.

