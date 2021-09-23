RedStorm sweeps error-prone Pioneers

RIO GRANDE, Ohio — Glenville State College’s hope of completing a season sweep of the University of Rio Grande turned into a comedy of errors.

But the Pioneers found their Tuesday night visit to the Newt Oliver Arena to be anything but funny.

The RedStorm outlasted their guests in a marathon opening set before rolling over the final two stanzas for a 3-0 (31-29, 25-15, 25-19) victory in non-conference volleyball action.

Rio Grande, which avenged a five-set loss at Glenville on September 11, moved to 3-6 on the season with a second consecutive win.

The Pioneers fell to 1-4 with the loss.

Of the 81 points scored by Rio in the victory, all but 24 were the result of Glenville State errors.

The Pioneers tallied 11 more kills than the RedStorm in the match (34-23), but also had 30 attack errors, seven reception errors and a whopping 20 service errors over the course of the match.

Twelve of the service errors came in the first set, where GSC failed to take advantage of four set points late in the period.

Rio Grande coughed up two set points of its own before scoring the final three points of the set — thanks to a service error and two attack errors by the Pioneers — to take an early match lead.

The RedStorm trailed 7-3 early in set two, but finished the stanza on a 13-3 run to take a commanding lead.

Set three was tied at 7-7 before Rio managed six straight winners to take a lead it would never relinquish. The Pioneers did pull within 21-19 late, but the RedStorm scored the final four points to seal the victory.

Sophomore Amanda Rarick (Canal Winchester, OH) led Rio with 10 kills, while freshman Avery Huntzinger (Canal Winchester, OH) had 20 assists and sophomore Darcie Walters (Sparta, OH) recorded eight assists.

The RedStorm were also strong at the net defensively. Junior Jess Youse (Pettisville, OH) had three solo blocks and three block assists, while Huntzinger and sophomore Shalea Byrd (Canal Winchester, OH) had five block assists each.

Sydney Goodrich had a match-high 11 kills to pace Glenville State, while Sarah Grainger had 26 assists and Madison Shepherd finished with eight digs.

Rio Grande jumps back into action River States Conference play on Friday night when it hosts Ohio Christian University.

NOTES: University of Rio Grande (Ohio) freshman Avery Huntzinger was chosen as the River States Conference Volleyball Setter of the Week for her play Sept. 13-19.

The Canal Winchester, Ohio, native recorded 96 assists in three matches for the RedStorm, good for an average of 8.00 assists per set. She also tallied 20 digs, four service aces and four total blocks on the week.

Rio Grande capped off the week with a victory over Carlow (Pa.), allowing the RedStorm to rebound from earlier defeats to IU East and Point Park (Pa.).

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.