Rio Grande men slide past Racers

RIO GRANDE, Ohio — It had been three weeks since the University of Rio Grande men’s soccer team had enjoyed the taste of victory.

That said, the RedStorm weren’t about to let a steady rain for much of the day — and a ranked opponent — to spoil the opportunity to do as much.

Head coach Scott Morrissey’s club made a goal midway through the opening half stand up and sloshed its way to a 1-0 triumph over the University of Northwestern Ohio, Tuesday night, in non-conference play at Evan E. Davis Field.

Rio Grande, ranked No. 20 in the latest NAIA coaches’ poll, snapped a three-game non-winning streak and improved to 4-2-1 with the win.

The victory was Rio’s first since a 3-1 win over Indiana Wesleyan on August 28, which capped a 3-0 start to the season.

UNOH, which was ranked 24th in the same poll, dropped to 1-4-1 as a result of the loss.

Both teams had just five shots on goal in the contest, with the RedStorm netting the game’s lone score on an unassisted tally by senior Caio Mazzo Nogueria (Sao Paulo, Brazil) with 27:06 remaining in the first half.

Rio finished with a 12-9 edge in shots overall and was responsible for eight of the 11 corner kick chances in the match.

The RedStorm also managed the victory despite being forced to play the final 36 minutes one man down when sophomore Diego Montenegro (Santiago, Chile) was dismissed after being issued a red card.

Six yellow card cautions — three on each team — were also issued.

Freshman Daniel Merino Correa (Madrid, Spain) had five stops en route to a clean sheet effort in goal for Rio Grande.

Rafael Lima recorded four saves in the loss for the Racers.

Rio Grande’s Benjamin Cam Orellana beats a UNOH player to the ball during the first half of Tuesday night’s non-conference men’s soccer match at rain-soaked Evan E. Davis Field. The 20th-ranked RedStorm knocked off the No. 24 Racers, 1-0. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/09/web1_RIO-Orellano.jpg Rio Grande’s Benjamin Cam Orellana beats a UNOH player to the ball during the first half of Tuesday night’s non-conference men’s soccer match at rain-soaked Evan E. Davis Field. The 20th-ranked RedStorm knocked off the No. 24 Racers, 1-0. Courtesy|Justyce Stout

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

