Belpre wins TVC Hocking golf tournament

ATHENS, Ohio — Mid-pack, and an all-league representative apiece to boot.

Eastern and Southern respectively placed third and fourth on Monday at the 2021 Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division golf championship held at Athens Country Club.

The 6-team tournament ended up replicating the final season standings, with the exception of the Tornadoes — who were fifth this fall — switching spots with eventual fifth place finisher Federal Hocking.

Belpre — which went unbeaten during the regular season — remained that way headed into next fall as the Golden Eagles posted a winning tally of 332. Waterford was 45 shots back with a runner-up effort of 377, while the Eagles and Tornadoes respectively finished the day with tallies of 385 and 422.

The Lancers carded a 422 to place fifth, while Trimble was again last in the standings with a 476.

The final regular season standings records were Belpre (30-0), Waterford (23-7), Eastern (19-11), Federal Hocking (10-20), Southern (8-22) and Trimble (0-30).

The Golden Eagles carded five of the seven sub-90 rounds fired and also had six of the top nine individual efforts overall en route to the tournament title. All six Belpre golfers were on the all-league squad as well.

Jacob Smeeks of BHS won medalist honors with an 8-over par round of 80, while teammate Matt Deems was the overall runner-up with an 81.

Ethan Short led Eastern with an a 85 and secured first team honors on the all-league squad. Kasey Savoy was next with a 98, while Colton McDaniel (100) and Jacob Spencer (102) completed the EHS tally.

Wyatt McCune and Logan Bailey also shot rounds of 107 and 112, respectively, for the Eagles.

Tanner Lisle led Southern with a 90 and brought home second team honors on the All-TVC Hocking team. Cruz Brinager was next with a 105, while Aaron Vance (106) and Dylan Haye (121) completed the SHS score. Jesse Caldwell also fired a 132 for the Tornadoes.

Gavin Brooker paced Waterford with an 86 and Mason Jackson led Fed Hock with a 95. Zach North had the top finish for Trimble with a 103.

Smeeks, Deems, Jacob Ferrier (85) and Blake Church (86) all represented Belpre on the first team, while Short and Brooker completed the All-TVC Hocking first team squad.

Lisle, Jackson, Connor Copeland (87) and Carson Moore (90) of Belpre, and the Waterford trio of Jackson Colyer (97), Braxton Leister (97) and Peyton Powers (97) completed the all-league second team.

