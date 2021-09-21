Blue Angels sweep Ironladies, 3-0

CENTENARY, Ohio — Despite their blue uniforms, these Angels put together a red hot performance.

The Gallia Academy volleyball team defeated the Jackson Ironladies 3-0 (25-3, 25-18, 25-18) at home Monday evening in a non-conference matchup.

While the Ironladies (1-7) scored the first point of the first set, the Blue Angels (9-2) broke serve and went on to score the next nine points to take a 10-1 lead.

The hosts didn’t let up on the pressure, scoring 12 of the next 13 serves, keeping Jackson on their heels.

In the end, the Ironladies were only able to score one more point before the Blue and White put the set away.

The Blue Angels racked up eight assists (all but one scored by junior Regan Wilcoxon) and were lead in kills by junior Chanee Cremeens, who had six.

In set points, game one was headed by junior libero Jenna Harrison with 11.

The second game was more competitive, with four ties, but one lead change.

The two teams traded points back and forth to start, but the Blue Angels established their lead by scoring three consecutive points to take a 7-4 lead.

Gallia Academy held onto this lead throughout the rest of the set.

Although the Ironladies attempted a late comeback, the Blue and White held them off to go up 2-0.

Wilcoxen racked up eight more assists, while senior Bailey Barnette led the way in kills with five.

In set points, Wilcoxen also led her team with five.

The third set was the most competitive game of the night, with eight ties and three lead changes.

Much like the second game, the third started with the teams trading points.

After a 5-5 tie, Jackson scored two straight to take the lead.

However, they couldn’t hold off the Blue Angels for long.

The home team powered back, taking back control and holding off the visitors for the rest of the night.

Wilcoxen put up 11 more assists in game three while Barnette again led with five kills.

In set points, Barnett led the Blue and White with four.

The Blue Angels will be back on the court at 6:30 p.m. Thursday when they travel to face the Ironton Fighting Tigers.

Black Knights top Hurricane, 2-1

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — There probably isn’t a better version of a perfect 10.

The Point Pleasant boys soccer team notched its 10th consecutive win in an all-impressive fashion Saturday with a 2-1 decision over visiting Hurricane in a non-conference matchup at Ohio Valley Bank Track and Field.

The host Black Knights (10-0-0) were well-challenged by the Redskins (9-2-0), who entered the game as the second ranked team in Class AAA. Both teams managed just seven shots apiece in the 80-minute affair, which PPHS led 1-0 at the intermission.

Tyson Richards collected a rebound off of a Jaden Reed header from 12 yards out and buried a goal inside the right post in the 26th minute.

Joe Acevedo tied the game at 1-all in the 54th minute on a break away goal, but Point answered in the 65th minute when Brooks Gilley netted a Colton Young pass inside the right post for a permanent 2-1 advantage.

It was the first win for the Black Knights’ boys soccer program over Hurricane in 17 years.

Blue Angels blank Waverly, 5-0

CENTENARY, Ohio — Taking out some built-up frustration.

After being eliminated from the postseason and dropping two outcomes by a 17-2 overall margin last season, the Gallia Academy girls soccer team exacted a little revenge Saturday with a 5-0 win over visiting Waverly in a non-conference friendly at Lester Field.

The Blue Angels (3-5-1) snapped a 2-game winless skid and also earned their third shutout of the season. The hosts received a pair of goals from senior Preslee Reed and sophomore Mary Howell, as well as freshman Brittyn Snedaker adding her first career goal on a penalty kick.

Gabby McConnell chipped in two assists to the winning cause, while Howell also added an assist.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

Gallia Academy junior Chanee Cremeens leaps to spike the ball against the Jackson Ironladies in a volleyball game Monday evening in Centenary, Ohio. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/09/web1_GA-Cremeens.jpg Gallia Academy junior Chanee Cremeens leaps to spike the ball against the Jackson Ironladies in a volleyball game Monday evening in Centenary, Ohio. Colton Jeffries|OVP Sports