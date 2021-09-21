Blue Angels repeat as OVC golf champs

BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. — More of the same … just this time with a full squad.

Gallia Academy posted six of the top seven individual scores and secured the program’s second straight league title on Friday at the 2021 Ohio Valley Conference girls golf championships held at Esquire Golf Course.

The Blue Angels — who posted four of the top six scores in last year’s title run with three starters out — secured six of the eight all-league honors and cruised to a 136-stroke victory over the field.

GAHS posted a winning tally of 338, with Ironton coming in second with a 474. Coal Grove was third with a 482, while Fairland and South Point did not have enough competitors for a team score. Chesapeake, Portsmouth and Rock Hill did not have a competitor at the event.

Maddi Meadows of Gallia Academy won medalist honors with a 39-41 split of 80, which was eight shots over par. Teammate Abby Hammons was the overall runner-up with a 41-44 effort of 85.

The Blue Angels completed their team tally with third and fourth place efforts from Emma Hammons (44-42 — 86) and Addy Burke (41-46 — 87).

Sidnea Belville of South Point was the lone non-Gallia Academy performer in the top-5 with a 44-43 effort of 87. Jordan Blaine of GAHS completed the All-OVC top-6 with a 46-46 split of 92.

Kylee Cook of Gallia Academy (48-52 — 100) and Elli Holmes of Coal Grove (53-51 — 104) both came away with honorable mention selections within the league.

The Blue Angels won the 2020 OVC championship by 30 shots at Elks Country Club in Scioto County.

