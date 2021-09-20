Rio Grande runners compete at All-Ohio

CEDARVILLE, Ohio — University of Rio Grande sophomore Mackenzie McCarthy had the top finish among runners from NAIA schools to lead the RedStorm in the women’s division of Friday’s All-Ohio Collegiate Cross Country Championship hosted by Cedarville University.

McCarthy, who hails from New Franklin, Ohio, finished the 6k course in a time of 23:29 to place 32nd among the 221 runners who participated.

Rio Grande had just two other runners in the event. Freshman Jayden Roach (Baltimore, OH) finished 170th in a time of 27:47, while fellow frosh Abrielle Kerns (Lancaster, OH) was 185th in a time of 28:51.

Beth Arentz from the University of Akron had the top individual showing by crossing the finish line in 21:31.

Miami University took top honors with 37 points, while Akron (92 pts.) and the University of Dayton (103 pts.) completed the top three.

Rio Grande returns to action next Saturday when it hosts the 50th Annual Patty Forgey Invitational. Race time for the women’s division is set for 12:30 p.m.

Cody Booth ran to a 72nd place finish to give the University of Rio Grande its top individual showing in the men’s division of Friday’s All-Ohio Collegiate Cross Country Championship hosted by Cedarville University.

Booth, a senior from New Philadelphia, Ohio, completed the 8k course in a time of 27:11 to lead Rio’s group of five runners.

The RedStorm finished 24th among the 26 schools posting team scores with 691 points.

Miami University took top honors with 39 points, while Walsh University (75 pts.) and John Carroll (119 pts.) rounded out the top three.

Alex Phillip of John Carroll grabbed medalist honors in the 221-runner field with a time of 24:52.

Also representing Rio Grande was freshman Daniel Persinger (Glouster, OH), who was 170th after crossing in 30:00; junior Austin Setty (Fairfield, OH), who placed 185th in a time of 30:45; freshman Jason Springer (Circleville, OH), who was 186th with a time of 30:47; and senior Dean Freitag (Magnolia, OH), who was 196th in a finish of 31:22.

Rio Grande returns to action next Saturday when it hosts the 50th Annual Patty Forgey Invitational. Race time for the men’s division is set for 1:20 p.m.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

