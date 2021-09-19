Heartbreak for the Herd

A bitter pill to swallow. Visiting East Carolina scored 21 unanswered points in the fourth quarter and ultimately snuck away from Joan C. Edwards Stadium on Saturday with a 42-38 decision over Marshall in a Week 3 non-conference football game in Huntington, W.Va. The Thundering Herd (2-1) took a 24-21 into halftime and a 38-21 lead into the finale, but the Pirates (1-2) put together three successful drives down the stretch and then forced a key turnover to secure their first win of the 2021 campaign. Full details of the East Carolina at Marshall contest will be in the Wednesday sports editions of the Gallipolis Daily Tribune, Point Pleasant Register and The Daily Sentinel. (Colton Jeffries|OVP Sports)

