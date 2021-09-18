OVP Week 5 football box scores

Caldwell 29, Eastern 27
|CHS
|7
|6
|8
|8
|—
|29
|EHS
|7
|0
|13
|7
|—
|27
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
E: Jayden Evans 15 run (Collin Wilcoxen kick) 3:35
C: Marshal Sayre 49 run (Paisley Sidwell kick) 3:13
Second Quarter
C: Sayre 32 run (kick blocked) 4:42
Third Quarter
C: Cale Bender 75 run (Dylan Wheeler pass from Bender) 11:08
E: Bryce Newland 6 run (Wilcoxen kick) 7:33
E: Brady Yonker 1 run (kick failed) 3:45
Fourth Quarter
C: Sayre 37 run (Bender run) 11:06
E: Evans 42 pass from Yonker (Wilcoxen kick) 6:49
Team Statistics/Individual Leaders
|* * * * *
|C
|E
|First Downs
|15
|16
|Rushes-Yards
|37-306
|37-159
|Pass Yards
|47
|179
|Total Yards
|353
|338
|Comp-Att-Int
|6-10-1
|9-12-0
|Penalties-Yards
|3-30
|7-82
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-2
|3-2
RUSHING
C: Marshal Sayre 23-199, Cale Bender 13-108, Team 1-(-1).
E: Bryce Newland 18-103, Jayden Evans 11-67, Brayden Smith 1-10, Brady Yonker 7-(-21).
PASSING
C: Cale Bender 6-10-1 47.
E: Brady Yonker 9-12-0 179.
RECEIVING
C: Dylan Wheeler 3-15, Hunter Parks 2-18, Matt Kowalsky 1-14.
E: Brayden Smith 4-107, Jayden Evans 3-53, Brandon Oldaker 1-17, Bryce Newland 1-2.
Southern 73, Belpre 36
|BHS
|6
|14
|8
|8
|—
|36
|SHS
|0
|32
|22
|19
|—
|73
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
B: Jordan Martin 28 run (kick failed) 1:42
Second Quarter
S: Jonah Diddle 3 run (2-point good) 11:57
S: Blake Shain 74 pass from Smith (2-point good) 10:45
B: Martin 27 run (2-point failed) 8:34
S: Logan Hensler 19 run (2-point good) 2:33
S: Derek Griffith 19 pass from Smith (2-point good) 1:20
B: Martin 83 pass from Willis Stracher (2-point good) 0:21
Third Quarter
S: Brayden Otto 9 pass from Smith (2-point failed) 5:09
S: Griffith 43 pass from Smith (2-point good) 2:36
B: Martin 74 pass from Stracher (2-point good) 2:17
S: Otto 29 run (2-point good) 0:14
Fourth Quarter
S: Diddle 25 run (2-point good) 10:08
B: Martin 60 kick return (2-point good) 9:49
S: Griffith 44 interception return (2-point good) 7:07
S: Griffith 27 field goal 0:18
Team Statistics/Individual Leaders
|* * * * *
|B
|S
|First Downs
|18
|22
|Rushes-Yards
|28-76
|30-258
|Pass Yards
|241
|258
|Total Yards
|317
|516
|Comp-Att-Int
|11-22-1
|7-19-0
|Penalties-Yards
|8-69
|9-94
|Fumbles-Lost
|4-1
|1-1
RUSHING
B: Jordan Martin 10-76, Xavier Robinson 8-68, Julian Martin 1-5, Luke Davis 1-(-5), Willis Stracher 8-(-22).
S: Josiah Smith 13-81, Logan Hensler 7-50, Blake Shain, 2-39, Jonah Diddle 3-31, Brayden Otto 1-29, Ryan Casto 1-28, Lincoln Rose 1-3, Carson Reuter 2-(-3).
PASSING
B: Willis Stracher 11-22-1 241.
S: Josiah Smith 7-19-0 258.
RECEIVING
B: Jordan Martin 6-204, Julian Martin 3-33, Xavier Robinson 2-4.
S: Blake Shain 3-148, Derek Griffith 2-62, Damien Miller 1-39, Brayden Otto 1-9.
Meigs 27, River Valley 6
|MHS
|14
|7
|6
|0
|—
|27
|RVHS
|6
|0
|0
|0
|—
|6
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
M: Conlee Burnem 19 run (kick good) 10:31
RV: Michael Conkle 84 kick return (kick failed) 9:59
M: Morgan Roberts 31 pass from Coulter Cleland (kick good) 9:45
Second Quarter
M: Griffin Cleland 11 pass from Cleland (kick good) 11:05
Third Quarter
M: Burnem 69 run (kick failed) 5:39
Team Statistics/Individual Leaders
|* * * * *
|M
|RV
|First Downs
|16
|12
|Rushes-Yards
|32-190
|36-120
|Pass Yards
|99
|16
|Total Yards
|289
|136
|Comp-Att-Int
|8-13-1
|1-6-3
|Penalties-Yards
|7-48
|4-40
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|2-2
RUSHING
M: Conlee Burnem 18-153, Matt Barr 8-35, Kolten Thomas 3-4, Coulter Cleland 3-(-2).
RV: Ryan Jones 12-47, Justin Stump 13-21, Will Hash 5-9, Michael Conkle 6-2.
PASSING
M: Coulter Cleland 8-13-1 99.
RV: Justin Stump 1-6-3 16.
RECEIVING
M: Kolten Thomas 4-48, Griffin Cleland 2-13, Morgan Roberts 1-31, Conlee Burnem 1-7.
RV: Riley Evans 1-16.