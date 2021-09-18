Meigs marches past Raiders, 27-6

BIDWELL, Ohio — Meigs took advantage of five River Valley turnovers to defeat the Raiders 27-6 Friday night in Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division matchup.

The Marauders (2-2, 1-0 TVC Ohio) — who had last week’s game with Vinton County cancelled due to COVID concerns — scored two touchdowns in the first two and a half minutes of the game to win their 25th game in the series with their Gallia County neighbors in 29 tries.

The Marauders drew first blood when two plays into their first possession, Conlee Burnem scored from 19 yards out at the 10:13 mark of the first period. Matt Barr added the first of three extra points for the Marauders.

It didn’t take long for the Raiders (1-2, 0-2) to answer as Michael Conkle took the ensuing kickoff 84 yards for the score.

Meigs came right back as Coulter Cleland found Morgan Roberts wide open for a 31 yard scoring pass just 14 seconds later. The Marauders increased their lead to 21-6 on the second play of the second period when Cleland hit younger brother Griffin in the corner of the end zone.

The Raiders had a chance to cut into the Marauder lead in the second period with a first and goal at the Marauder one after a another long Conkle kickoff return, but the Meigs defense stiffened and held the Raiders and took over on downs.

Megs closed out the scoring in the third period when Burnem scored his second touchdown this time from 69 yards out.

Meigs put up 289 total yards against the Raiders 136; Meigs had 190 on the ground and 99 in the air, while River Valley had 120 on the ground and 16 in the air.

Meigs had 16 first downs to the Raiders 12. River Valley turned the ball over five times with three interceptions and two fumbles, Meigs had no turnovers.

Meigs was flagged seven times for 48 yards; River Valley had 40 yards in four penalties.

Burnem led all rushers with 153 in 18 carries, Matt Barr added eight for 35 yards Cleland was eight if 13 in the air for 99 yards and an interception. Kolten Thomas caught four for 48 yards, Roberts one for 31 and a score, Griffin Cleland one for 13 and a score.

Ryan Jones led the Raiders ground attack with 47 yards in 12 tries; Justin Sharp added 31 in 13 tries. Stump was one of six in the air for 16 yards with three interceptions. Riley Evans had the one reception.

Meigs returns home next week to host Nelsonville-York for homecoming, while River Valley travels to Wellston next Friday.

Dave Harris is a sports correspondent for Ohio Valley Publishing.