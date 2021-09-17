Lady Knights win tri-match

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Who can’t resist a 2-for-1 special?

The Point Pleasant High School volleyball team went 2-0 in a tri meet at home, winning 2-0 against the Wayne Lady Pioneers (25-14, 25-18) and the Cabell Midland Lady Knights (27-25, 25-20) Thursday evening.

The Lady Knights (9-2) first faced the Lady Pioneers (2-7) in game one of the evening.

The first set had one tie and one lead change.

The Red and Black got hot quickly, going on a 4-point run to take a quick 7-2 lead.

The Lady Knights closed out the first set by scoring the final seven points.

Point Pleasant had five assists in the first set, with four of them being given by sophomore Maddie Thomas and one by senior Baylie Rickard.

They also had five kills, with seniors Brooke Warner and Addy Cottrill having two wach.

The fifth was made by Rickard.

Set two of game one was a bit more competitive, having three ties and three lead changes.

It didn’t start out very competitive, with Point Pleasant scoring the first six points of the set, but 9-4, the Lady Pioneers powered back to tie the set 14-14, even briefly taking the lead a serve later.

However, the Lady Knights regained the lead and they didn’t look back, scoring seven of the last eight points to seal the win.

In set two, Point had four assists (Thomas 3, Rickard) and four kills (Cottrill 2, Rickard and Warner).

In service points, the Lady Knights were led by Thomas with 10, and followed by Warner with eight and Cottrill with seven.

After a game two which saw Cabell Midland (4-3) win 2-1 (12-25, 25-15, 25-20) against Wayne, it was time for a duel between both Lady Knight squads.

Set one of game three was the most competitive game of the night, with 11 ties and six lead changes.

Midland jumped out to an early 4-1 lead, but Point Pleasant came back to tie things up 6-6.

The two teams traded points and leads throughout much of the first set, but the Red and Black held a 20-15 advantage late in the game.

However, the Lady Knights of Cabell Midland staged a late comeback, tying things up at 24-24 and forcing set one into extra serves.

Point Pleasant eventually won out 27-25 to take the first game.

The Lady Knights of Point Pleasant had two assists (both by Thomas) and Cottrill, Rickard and Kianna Smith each getting one kill.

Game two had a competitive beginning, with five ties and four lead changes.

The Scarlett and Silver got the first three points of the set, but Point Pleasant came back to quickly tie the game.

Facing a 9-9 tie, the Red and Black took the lead and didn’t relinquish it again, completing the sweep and their 2-0 evening.

Rickard had all three assists for her Lady Knights in set two, while Smith (2) and Warner made up the kills.

In service points, Baylie Rickard led the way with six, followed by Cottrill with five and senior libero Katelynn Smith with four.

The Lady Knights will be back on the court at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday when they travel to take on the Ripley Vikings.

Lady Eagles top Southern

TUPPERS PLAINS, Ohio — Spirited, just as a rivalry should be.

Eastern volleyball never trailed in Game 3, but the hosts had to battle through numerous lead changes in the first two sets before ultimately arriving at a 25-22, 25-20, 25-17 victory over Southern on Thursday night in Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division action.

The Lady Eagles (4-3, 4-1 TVC Hocking) battled through 10 ties and seven lead changes in Game 1 alone, and were down 22-20 before breaking serve and reeling off another four consecutive points for a quick 1-0 match edge.

There were three ties and two lead changes in the middle game, but the Lady Tornadoes (3-3, 1-2) ultimately led 3-1 before ending up tied at 4-all — and never led again. EHS built a 6-1 lead in Game 3 and finished off the sweep.

Sydney Reynolds led Eastern with 18 service points and four aces, while Megan Maxon produced a team-high 22 kills. Emma Edwards also added 10 kills and three blocks. Juli Durst handed out 42 assists and Cameron Barber had 15 digs.

Jacelyn Northup paced SHS with eight service points in the setback.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

Point Pleasant junior Kierra Smith (13) jumps to tip the ball against the Wayne Lady Pioneers in game one of the tri Thursday evening in Point Pleasant, W.Va. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/09/web1_PP-Smith.jpg Point Pleasant junior Kierra Smith (13) jumps to tip the ball against the Wayne Lady Pioneers in game one of the tri Thursday evening in Point Pleasant, W.Va. Colton Jeffries|OVP Sports