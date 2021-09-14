GA, SG compete at Run by the River

PROCTORVILLE, Ohio — The Gallia Academy and South Gallia boys and girls cross country teams traveled to Fairland High School on Saturday to compete at the 2021 Fairland Run by the River.

Madison Clagg of Gallia Academy had the best result out of the area schools, placing sixth overall with a time of 23:29.28.

She was followed by teammates Krystal Davison in 14th (24:40.62) and Elizabeth Hout in 27th (27:11.50).

The Lady Rebels had their first finisher in Karolina Kediz, who finished in 33rd with a time of 29:07.94.

Following Kediz was fellow member of the Red and Gold Madison Summers, who placed 56th with a time of 33:34.03.

Amanda Barnes-Pierotti of the Blue Angels and Haleigh Rogers of the Lady Rebels finished right next to each other, placing 59th (34:08.31) and 60th (34:14.38), respectively.

Rounding out the pack was Peyton Seidel (65th, 34:51.84) of Gallia Academy and Kyra Ellison (74th, 38:21.69) of South Gallia.

Finishing in the top-two of the girls race was Riley Brown (21:28.50) of East Carter and Reece Barnitz (22:48.53) of Fairland.

The Blue Angels finished sixth overall on the team board with a score of 123, while the Lady Rebels did not have enough runners to qualify.

Taking first place was Rock Hill with a score of 69.

On the boys side, Gabe Frazee, the lone Rebel runner, had the best finish of the area schools, placing fifth with a time of 19:34.44.

The first Blue Devil to cross the finish line was Logan Nicholas, who finished 14th-overall with a time of 20:49.06.

Following Nicholas was Dakota McCoy (20th, 21:44.50), Gabe Russell (26th, 22:17.28), Kaden Cochrane (31st, 23:06.22), Silas Patterson (42nd, 23:46.62), Dylan Sheets (46th, 23:56.18) and Rhys Davis (56th, 27:15.41).

Finishing in the top-two in the boys race was Brody Buchanan (18:21.28) of Fairland and Sam Simpson (18:54.84) of Rock Hill.

The Blue Devils as a team finished fifth overall with a team score of 123, while the Rebels didn’t have enough runners to qualify.

Finishing first as a team was Rock Hill, with a score of 46.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

By Colton Jeffries CJeffries@aimmediamidwest.com

Colton Jeffries can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

Colton Jeffries can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.