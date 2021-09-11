Point Pleasant mauls Miners, 66-28

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Thorough … from start to finish.

Point Pleasant forced three first half turnovers, churned out 451 rushing yards and made a 21-0 first quarter lead more than hold up Friday night during a 66-28 victory over visiting Mingo Central in a Week 3 football contest at Ohio Valley Bank Track and Field.

The Big Blacks (2-1) used a balanced attack of offense, defense and special teams en route to the wire-to-wire triumph as the hosts finished the game with a dozen points from their kicking game, a 526-311 advantage in total yards of offense and a plus-2 advantage in turnover differential.

The Miners (1-1) received a solid performance from Norman Kennedy, who ran for 216 yards and three scores on 37 attempts. Kennedy accounted for roughly 70 percent of Mingo Central’s offensive output as well, and his three scoring runs covered 37, 34 and 38 yards.

PPHS, on the other hand, received two passing and two rushing scores from Evan Roach, who finished the game with 94 rushing yards and also went 5-of-8 passing for 75 yards. Roach did not throw an interception.

Gavin Jeffers led Point with 163 rushing yards and a touchdown on 15 attempts and also returned a fourth quarter kickoff 83 yards for a 59-28 advantage with 10:56 left in regulation.

Cody Schultz hauled in touchdown passes of 19 and 28 yards in the second half and led the wideouts with three catches for 64 yards.

A Zander Watson fumble recovery in the end zone gave the Big Blacks a 21-0 first quarter lead, but the Miners got in the scoring column with a 16-yard pass from Chris Ross to Preston Smith with 7:41 left in the half. Kennedy added a successful 2-point run for a 21-8 deficit.

A Brooks Pearson 35-yard run with 4:52 left in the second pushed the PPHS lead back out to 28-8, but Kennedy added his first scoring run with 3:44 remaining for a 28-16 contest.

Roach punched his second touchdown of the night in with 56.7 seconds left following a 2-yard scamper, giving the hosts a 35-16 cushion headed into the break.

Elicia Wood — who went a perfect 8-for-8 on PAT kicks — capped a 17-6 third quarter push with a 25-yard field goal with 58.7 second left, allowing the hosts to secure a 52-22 edge headed into the finale.

The final 6:25 of regulation was played with a continous clock as PPHS held a lead of more than 35 points.

The Big Blacks claimed a 24-15 edge in first downs and was also penalized nine times for 70 yards, compared to 34 yards on three flags for the guests.

Preston Smith had a fumble recovery in the second quarter, which helped set up the Miners’ first scoring drive of the night.

Both Jeffers and Pearson came away with interceptions in the first half, though neither led to points.

Point Pleasant returns to action Friday when it travels to Oak Glen for a non-conference tilt at 7 p.m.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

Point Pleasant defenders Tyler Hinzman (3), Colby Price (50) and Zander Watson (23) all close in on Mingo Central running back Kaedon Bowling (30) during a first half run Friday night at OVB Field in Point Pleasant, W.Va. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/09/web1_9.14-PP-Defense.jpg Point Pleasant defenders Tyler Hinzman (3), Colby Price (50) and Zander Watson (23) all close in on Mingo Central running back Kaedon Bowling (30) during a first half run Friday night at OVB Field in Point Pleasant, W.Va. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports Point Pleasant senior kicker Elicia Wood (7) successfully boots one of her eight perfect PAT kicks on the night during the first quarter of Friday’s football contest against Mingo Central at OVB Field in Point Pleasant, W.Va. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/09/web1_9.14-PP-Wood.jpg Point Pleasant senior kicker Elicia Wood (7) successfully boots one of her eight perfect PAT kicks on the night during the first quarter of Friday’s football contest against Mingo Central at OVB Field in Point Pleasant, W.Va. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) Bryan Walters|OVP Sports Point Pleasant junior Evan Roach (2) runs for a touchdown during the first quarter of Friday night’s Week 3 contest against Mingo Central at OVB Field in Point Pleasant, W.Va. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/09/web1_9.14-PP-Roach.jpg Point Pleasant junior Evan Roach (2) runs for a touchdown during the first quarter of Friday night’s Week 3 contest against Mingo Central at OVB Field in Point Pleasant, W.Va. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) Bryan Walters|OVP Sports

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.