Wahama wins Riverside quad

MASON, W.Va. — That’s one way to go about enjoying Senior Night.

The Southern golf team finished last as it hosted a quad match with Wahama, Eastern and Point Pleasant, but SHS senior Tanner Lisle claimed medalist honors on Wednesday night at Riverside Golf Club in Mason County.

Wahama spoiled the party with a winning tally of 165, while Eastern was eight shots back in second place with a 173. Point Pleasant finished third with a 188, while the Tornadoes ended the day with a 197.

Lisle — Southern’s lone senior — posted an even par round of 35 to take medalist honors, while Connor Ingels of Wahama was the overall runner-up with a 37.

Brycen Bumgarner followed Ingels for WHS with a 41, with Ethan Gray and Mattie Ohlinger completing the winning score with respective efforts of 43 and 44. Casey Greer and Ashton Barnitz also carded round of 51 and 54 for the White Falcons.

Kasey Savoy led the Eagles with a 40 and Wyatt McCune was next with a 42, while Colton McDaniel followed with a 44. Ethan Short completed the EHS tally with a 47, with Jacob Spencer and Emma Hayes also carding rounds of 48 and 53.

Joseph Milhoan paced PPHS with a 44, followed by Alex Hill with a 47 and Elijah Gray with a 48. Kaden McCutcheon completed the Black Knight total with a 49, while Bronson Shepherd and Garrett Peck chipped in scores of 52 and 55.

Aaron Vance followed Lisle for SHS with a 43 and Cruz Brinager added a 54. Dylan Haye completed the Tornado tally with a 55, while Jesse Caldwell carded a 65.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

