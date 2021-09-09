Raiders host Skyline Lanes INV

BIDWELL, Ohio — The River Valley High School boys and girls cross country teams hosted schools from across the area, including South Gallia and Meigs, in the Skyline Lanes Cross Country Invitational Wednesday evening.

Girls race

The Lady Raiders finished fourth overall with a team score of 57.

Senior Lauren Twyman crossed the finish line first-overall with a time of 22:04.85.

Just a couple spots behind her in third was freshman Grace Heffernan with a time of 23:09.21.

Finishing in the top-three for the Silver and Black was junior Ruth Rickett in 17th with a time of 27:44.80.

Rounding out the group of Lady Raider runners was Kate Nutter (22nd, 28:40.75), Bryleigh McClure (26th, 30:21.02) and Jordyn Barrett (31st, 34:19.14).

The South Gallia Lady Rebels ended Wednesday’s meet fifth overall with a team score of 130.

The Red and Gold found its first finisher in junior Karolina Kediz, who finished 25th with a time of 29:59.46.

Next was fellow junior Haleigh Rogers in 30th with a time of 34:18.46.

Rounding out the group of Lady Rebels was Leah Polcyn (32nd, 37:04.39), Madison Summers (33rd, 38:02.97) and Lusine Jhangiryan (34th, 41:30.63).

Finishing second overall in the girls race was Rosemary Stephens (22:44.82) of Federal Hocking.

Federal Hocking ended up winning the girls side of the meet with a team score of 49.

Boys race

On the boys side, the Raiders finished second as a team, with a score of 52.

First to finish for the Silver and Black was senior Cody Wooten, who placed sixth overall with a time of 19:52.87.

Next was sophomore John Siciliano, who finished 10th with a time of 21:00.14.

Rounding out the top six for the Raiders was Ethan Schultz (16th, 22:01.42), Adam Green (19th, 23:54.08), Kade Alderman (21st, 23:55.88) and Joe Shriver (25th, 25:18.98).

Despite being the only boy from South Gallia to race, sophomore Gabe Frazee finished fifth-overall with a time of 19:40.51.

Another lone runner was sophomore Brayden Stanley for Meigs, who finished 18th with a time of 23:14.29.

Since each team only had one runner, the Rebels and Marauders were left off the team board.

Finishing in the top-two in the boys race was Evan McPherson (18:23.66) of Federal Hocking and Tyler Wallace (18:58.85) of Alexander.

On the team board, Vinton County took home first place with a team score of 23.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

River Valley senior Lauren Twyman finished first overall in the girls race at the Skyline Lanes Invitational Wednesday in Bidwell, Ohio. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/09/web1_RV-Twyman.jpg River Valley senior Lauren Twyman finished first overall in the girls race at the Skyline Lanes Invitational Wednesday in Bidwell, Ohio. Colton Jeffries|OVP Sports South Gallia sophomore Gabe Frazee runs to the finish line at the Skyline Lanes Invitational Wednesday in Bidwell, Ohio. (Colton Jeffries|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/09/web1_SG-Frazee.jpg South Gallia sophomore Gabe Frazee runs to the finish line at the Skyline Lanes Invitational Wednesday in Bidwell, Ohio. (Colton Jeffries|OVP Sports) Colton Jeffries|OVP Sports

By Colton Jeffries cjeffries@aimmediamidwest.com

Colton Jeffries can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

