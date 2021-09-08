Blue Angels outlast Fairland

CENTENARY, Ohio — These Lady Dragons were hard to slay, but the Blue Angels were never in any real danger.

The Gallia Academy volleyball team claimed its fifth conseutive straight-game win of the 2021 campaign on Tuesday night with a hard-fought 25-22, 25-20, 26-24 decision over host Fairland in an Ohio Valley Conference matchup.

The Blue Angels (5-0, 4-0 OVC) never trailed by more than two points throughout the match and never trailed in Game 2 after leading by as many as 11 points in the middle set, but the hosts ultimately battled through 22 ties and six lead changes before ending up being 10 points better in the match.

GAHS broke away from a 10-all tie in Game 1 and led by three on three different occasions en route to a 3-point win in the opener, then broke away from an 8-all tie with 12 of the next 13 points before cruising to a 2-0 match advantage.

There were 11 ties and only two lead changes in the finale, with the switch coming when Gallia Academy broke an 8-all tie and established a 15-11 edge.

The Lady Dragons (4-3, 2-2) rallied back to tie things up at 17-, 18-, 19-, 23- and 24-all, but never quite got over the hump to reclaim the lead. The hosts broke serve and added another point to wrap up the 3-0 match outcome.

Regan Wilcoxon led the Blue Angels with 13 service points, followed by Jenna Harrison with eight points and Chanee Cremeens with five points. Bailey Barnette and Bella Barnette were next with three points each, while Jalyn Short added two points.

Bailey Barnette paced GAHS with 11 kills, followed by Cremeens with seven kills and Callie Wilson with six kills. Short and Courtney Corvin also had two blocks each in the triumph.

Lady Buckeyes win at Meigs

ROCKSPRINGS, Ohio — Meigs volleyball dropped its third straight decision on Tuesday night following a 25-18, 25-11, 25-21 setback to visiting Nelsonville-York in a Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division matchup at Larry R. Morrison Gymnasium.

The Lady Marauders (2-3, 0-2 TVC Ohio) led briefly at 4-3 in the opener, trailed all of Game 2 and stormed out to a 7-0 lead in the finale before NYHS secured a permanent lead at 15-14.

E.J. Anderson led the MHS service attack with five points.

Lady Raiders fall at Athens

THE PLAINS, Ohio — River Valley volleyball lost its third straight outcome Tuesday night during a 25-11, 25-15, 25-9 decision to host Athens in a Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division matchup at McAfee Gymnasium.

The Lady Raiders (2-3, 0-3 TVC Ohio) had just two service aces in the match, one each from Hannah Allison and Maddie Hall. Allison also came up with team-bests of eight assists and seven digs.

Javan Gardner led the net attack with four kills and Chloe Litchfield added a trio of kills.

