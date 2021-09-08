GA hosts Skyline Bowling INV

CENTENARY, Ohio — The Gallia Academy High School boys and girls cross country teams hosted six other schools in the Skyline Bowling Invitational Tuesday evening.

Girls race

Since the Blue Angels only had three runners competing in the race, they were not on the team leaderboard.

Leading the Blue and White was freshman Madison Clagg, who finished fifth overall with a time of 24:03.10.

Junior Krystal Davison finished four spots behind her at ninth, notching a time of 25:19.70.

Rounding out the group for the Blue Angels was sophomore Peyton Seidel at 29th with a time of 33:32.30.

Finishing the girls’ race in the top-two was Olivia Kennedy (20:58.30) of Jackson and Reece Barnitz (23:33.40) of Fairland.

Boys race

As a team, the Blue Devils finished fifth overall with a team score of 98.

The first to cross the finish line from the host team was junior Logan Nicholas, who finished eighth with a time of 20:00.20.

Behind him was senior Dakota McCoy in 14th with a time of 21:38.20, then followed by sophomore Kaden Cochrane in 20th with a time of 22:11.70.

Making up the rest of the Blue Devils was Gabe Russell (27th, 23:01.20), Dylan Sheets (34th, 24:24.40), Rhys Davis (47th, 28:06.10), Caleb Stout (48th, 28:36.50) and Bryaden Easton (52nd, 32:50.90).

Finishing the boys’ race in the top-two was Brody Buchanan (18:39.60) of Fairland and Chris Hughes (18:48.20) of Jackson.

Colton Jeffries can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

