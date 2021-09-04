Posted on by

Point takes home ‘The Bridge’


One for the ages. The Point Pleasant football team trailed after each of the first three quarters, but ultimately broke through in the fourth and claimed a 26-22 victory over visiting Gallia Academy in the 84th installment of the Battle for the Bridge on Friday night at Ohio Valley Bank Track and Field. The host Big Blacks — who were officially celebrating their 100th season of football Friday night — took a permanent lead with 3:24 left in regulation as Evan Roach scored from three yards out for a 4-point lead. The Blue Devils — who still lead the all-time series by a 41-38-5 count — pushed their final drive down to the PPHS 33 before eventually losing the ball on downs with 55 seconds remaining. Roach — who ran for three touchdowns — was named the MVP as the matchup was the Friday Night Rivals televised game of the week. (Colton Jeffries|OVP Sports)

