Rio women, Gray Wolves battle to 1-1 draw

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The University of Rio Grande coughed up an early lead, but held on to record a 1-1 tie with Lourdes University, Wednesday afternoon, in non-conference women’s soccer action at Chillicothe High School’s Herrnstein Field.

The RedStorm saw their record go to 0-1-1 as a result of the deadlock.

The Gray Wolves were playing in their season opener.

Rio Grande grabbed a 1-0 advantage just 20 seconds into the contest when freshman Isabel Ruff (Lancaster, OH) fired a shot from the upper left corner of the 18-yard box — after a touch by fellow frosh Kotomi Kaneshima (Himeji, Japan) — past Lourdes’ goal keeper Lily Yoder.

The Gray Wolves netted the equalizer just under 12-1/2 minutes later when Abigail Mann let go of a shot from the left wing, which just eluded the hands of Rio sophomore net-minder Morgen Nutter (Ashville, OH) and found its way into the net.

And that’s how things stayed the rest of the way.

Lourdes finished with a 13-10 edge in shots overall, although Rio Grande had four of the six shots in the overtime periods — including all three in the second extra session. Both teams had five shots on goal.

Yoder did not record a save in her 45 minutes of action for the Gray Wolves. Emmy Rodger had four stops after taking over in goal at halftime.

Nutter had four saves for the RedStorm.

Rio Grande is scheduled to return to action on Saturday when it hosts the University of Northwestern Ohio for a 5 p.m. kickoff at Evan E. Davis Field.

Rio Grande's Isabel Ruff was responsible for the RedStorm's lone goal in Wednesday afternoon's 1-1 tie with Lourdes University at Herrnstein Field in Chillicothe, Ohio. Courtesy|Tara Gerlach

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

